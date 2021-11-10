Murthy said Tuesday he supports parents of young children asking questions about coronavirus vaccines but ultimately argued the right choice is to get children vaccinated. “[I]f you are a parent out there and you have got questions, that’s okay to have questions,” Murthy told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “[B]ut talk to your doctor, consult credible health sources and recognize this is our opportunity to protect our kids and to get them back to so many things they missed out on.”