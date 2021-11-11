Days later, the petite college student would call this the “sinkhole” — the spot in the mosh pit where she was pulled down as she clawed through a mass of humans who seemed knit together and away from the catwalk where Travis Scott performed. Seconds before, she had heard the rapper, one of her favorite artists, instruct the crowd to move side-to-side, and she instantly knew what was coming: a massive wave that would topple her.
Now at the bottom, Lira felt another hand on the ground, maybe a woman’s, and grasped it. She briefly glimpsed the cool glow of a cellphone held by another prone woman who seemed to be trying to call 911. Lira pushed her right leg and arm up as hard as she could against the bodies atop her. She screamed that she could not breathe, though she knew no one would hear.
A calm realization came over Lira: At 20 years old, she would die here, crushed at a concert in Houston. She lost consciousness.
Lira was one of an estimated 50,000 people who went Friday to the Astroworld Festival and one of an untold number who left traumatized. Eight people, ranging in age from 14 to 27, were killed. At least 25 were hospitalized; that number includes a 9-year-old boy who remains in a medically induced coma. Others, like Lira, went home bruised and battered, believing they had barely escaped with their lives.
Lira, soft-spoken and steady, calls the event her “first near-death experience,” as though it might be a routine occurrence. But she knows it was not. She had been to a few concerts before, and none was like this.
She attended Astroworld in 2019, and the crowd was tight but not suffocating. Lira remembers standing in the crowd and tipping her head back to breathe air from the clear space above her 5-foot-4 frame. She had loved Scott — his style, his beats — since she was 15. It felt worth going back for.
Last Thursday, she and her roommate, Sheyla Rodman, 20, found tickets online for $189 — a bargain compared to the list price of more than $350. Lira, a psychology and sociology major at the University of Texas at Austin, would have to skip one class on Friday. But she had been bummed when Astroworld was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and she was heartened that proof of vaccination was required for entry this year.
They drove from Austin the next morning with Rodman’s boyfriend, Osvaldo Jimenez. Lira wore black jeans and her 2019 Astroworld T-shirt under a black turtleneck. In her bag was an outfit for Saturday that was “so cute” — a red top with laces, a black skirt and boots.
Using Lira’s iPhone, the three friends giddily took selfies outside the festival. “I was feeling so excited,” Lira said. “I was like, ‘I can’t believe we’re actually here.’ ”
As they filed through security checkpoints, Lira felt a hint of alarm when she noticed a large group of teenagers not wearing entry wristbands and looking determined to break their way inside. But inside the gates, all felt mellow. People relaxing on picnic blankets awaited the start of the Don Toliver show. A high school friend of Lira’s joined the trio.
The sky was blue. The temperature was mild. They had secured a great spot about four rows back from the front barricade.
“We were making friends with the girls in front of us, saying ‘Hey, if anyone pushes us, we push them back,’ ” said Jimenez, 19, a civil engineering major.
Within minutes of Toliver’s taking the stage, though, that became impossible. The crowd began pushing forward like one side of a vise. Lira, roasting, peeled off her turtleneck. Rodman, who has asthma, began gasping.
Lira used her hands to fan Rodman’s face, urging her to breathe. Jimenez, who carried Rodman’s inhaler in a bag around his waist, found he could not even raise his arms enough to retrieve it. Rodman was now sobbing, having a panic attack on top of an asthma attack. “I had never seen her in that state,” Jimenez said. “My heart just dropped.”
The couple pushed their way to a back barricade. After one more song, Lira, too, could take no more. She pushed her way left, becoming separated from her high school friend but finding an open space to breathe.
Lira is not a worrier. She’d made a plan to meet her friend by a water station if they became separated. Rodman would be okay, she figured. But she did wonder: If the crowd felt this dangerous for a smaller act, what would it be like for Scott?
“My intuition was like, hmm, that’s how it was there, imagine how it’s going to be here,” she said, referring to the larger stage. “But I was like, no. I want to see Travis up front.”
Videos show Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert continued despite desperate pleas for help from the crowd
Lira met her friend at the water station, where she downed two liters of water — ample hydration, she hoped, for what she knew might be a physically arduous experience. Young people milled about, drinking Scott’s spiked seltzer, Cacti, or downing salty snacks from food booths. A Ferris wheel rotated in the distance.
They arrived at the main stage three hours before Scott was to perform, snagging a spot a half-dozen rows back from the catwalk, then killing time leaning against each other and chatting with others around them. About half an hour before the show, people on opposite sides of an empty, fenced section began tossing bottles and cans at each other and exchanging obscene gestures.
But it seemed relatively good-natured, Lira said.
Serene music flowed from the speakers, which Lira figured was intended to keep people calm. But about an hour before the show, the crowd began to swell. Lira overheard people eagerly talking about mosh pits. Again, she felt a prickle of concern. Would she be able to breathe?
Five minutes before the show’s start, the crowd was packed like puzzle pieces, and Lira could scarcely inhale. One minute before, she knew staying was a bad idea. The air smelled like warm beer and seemed to contain scant oxygen. The space was claustrophobic, and she felt like a caged animal. A strange thought occurred to her: If anyone vomited, it would have nowhere to land but on other humans.
Just before Scott came out, Lira said, the speakers blasted an ambient, humming noise, which stirred more panic inside her. A brown-haired woman about her age began screaming next to her, begging to be let out of the crowd as tears ran down her face. Lira began shouting, too. No one, she felt, was listening.
“They had their phones up to start recording. It was like the peak — he was about to come out,” Lira said. “They were dismissing us.”
Scott emerged, “and the whole scene changes,” Lira said. Lights flooded the stage. Flames burst upward with a loud whoosh. The pushing became stronger.
Lira couldn’t even hear what song Scott was performing — terror had engulfed her. She focused on two things: breathing and escaping. She turned around and pushed, but the bodies felt like concrete. That’s when she was stunned to hear Scott tell people to move side to side.
“In my head, I was like, ‘That’s going to cause people to fall.’ … I was just like, ‘Where is the logic in this man?’” Lira said. “People started falling. It was like a wave coming toward me.”
Sucked under by this tide, Lira tumbled onto her right side. She felt someone drop onto her legs. Someone else collapsed onto her torso. “It was literally a sinkhole of people falling,” she said.
Lira knew she was screaming, but she couldn’t hear herself. She thought about having more life to live but felt that this was the end.
“It was just surreal,” Lira said. “I just, like, took my last breath. And I passed out.”
Lira is not sure how long she was out. But suddenly, as in the movies, her eyes shot open and she inhaled an enormous gasp of air.
The music, she realized, was still pounding. The tacky floor was still under her face. Feet still surrounded her. “I was like, ‘I’m still here in this hell?’ ” she said.
She saw light above. With her right hand, Lira lifted her pink-cased phone. But her arm was tingling and weak, and the phone slipped from her hands and was gone.
Someone pulled her to her feet. Her jaw felt slack, a knee dislocated. It seemed that she could feel her brain, and that parts of it were pink and healthy but other sections were black and numb. Her vision was blurred; she realized her left contact lens had popped out in the fray.
Two feet away, a man lay on the floor, his lips blue. People were saying he was dead.
Soon, paramedics arrived to take the man away. Lira took advantage of the opening they made in the mass of people to follow them to the edge of the crowd. She sat on an empty side of a barricade, in shock. In front of her was a large screen showing Scott, who was now performing with Drake. Lira couldn’t believe the show was still going on.
When the concert ended, Lira limped toward a medical tent, shivering and feeling desperately alone. On the way, she ran into paramedics who gave her water. One offered to carry her to the tent, and she accepted.
Inside the tent, Lira said, about 10 people lay on cots, two of whom medical workers appeared to be frantically trying to revive. Someone offered to call her an ambulance, but Lira declined. She doesn’t have health insurance, and she worried about the bill. She did take a thermal blanket — the foil kind handed out after marathons.
As she staggered a half-mile to the parking lot, Lira marveled at the upbeat streams of people around her. How could people be dying in one area of this festival and so unperturbed in others? “Cool tin foil blanket,” a passerby joked.
A woman with two young girls lent Lira her phone, which she used to call her mother, then grandmother, who managed to locate Rodman’s number. Eventually, Lira connected with Rodman, who had been waiting at the car, frantically texting and calling Lira’s missing phone.
Rodman and Jimenez had been much farther back at Scott’s concert, and even that had been terrifying. Rodman was kicked in the face by a crowd surfer. They saw someone passed out. They saw Scott pause to acknowledge someone struggling in the audience, and then quickly pivot to tell the crowd he wanted to “hear the mother-f------ ground shake.”
But the sight of Lira, disheveled and trembling, was alarming.
“I’m just glad we all came home together,” Jimenez said. “Because that night, we could have lost our friend.”
Back in Austin the next day, Lira, shaken, asked her mother to come down from Dallas. On Sunday, they went to the emergency room, where Lira was given a CT scan and prescribed Tylenol and rest. The scan results were normal. The bill was $860.
Her knee is still in pain. Her arm is still partially numb. But Lira said she feels lucky to have survived.
But she’s furious — at concert organizers who she thinks were unprepared, and especially at Scott, who she believes incited the crowd. “I don’t think I can listen to him again,” Lira said. “It’s just traumatic now. I was literally on the floor, on my deathbed, listening to him.”
Scott has said he is “devastated” by the deaths at his show. In a video posted Saturday night, Scott said that when he knows there are problems at one of his concerts, he stops the show to let his fans “get the help they need.”
“I could just never imagine the severity of this situation,” he said.
The festival’s organizers — Texas-based ScoreMore and national promoter Live Nation — said their staffers have met with police and have provided investigators with footage from event cameras.
Lira took this week off school. By midweek, the shock had receded, replaced by anxiety, she said.
On Monday, sitting in her bedroom with her mother, she remembered how she felt at the bottom of the sinkhole. Once again, she felt the world was closing around her, like she couldn’t find air.
“I was hyperventilating. I was crying,” she said. Breathe, her mom told her. Breathe. “I was like, ‘I’m trying. I’m trying.’ ”