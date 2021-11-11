A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on mask mandates in schools violates the Americans With Disabilities Act, a decision that could have national implications as several other states are embroiled in legal battles over face covering requirements for children.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel is the latest development in the closely watched feud, and it allows local leaders to once again decide whether they want to implement mask mandates in their school districts.

School mask mandates have for months been a contentious issue, with the disputes moving from school board meetings to courtrooms. A handful of GOP-led states, including Arizona and Florida, passed similar bans on mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, has recommended that schools require their students, teachers and staff to wear masks.

Here’s what to know