School mask mandates have for months been a contentious issue, with the disputes moving from school board meetings to courtrooms. A handful of GOP-led states, including Arizona and Florida, passed similar bans on mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, has recommended that schools require their students, teachers and staff to wear masks.
The U.S. sees highest weekly first dose vaccination rate in a month
In what the Biden administration on Wednesday deemed proof of the effectiveness of vaccine mandates, the United States is averaging 300,000 first shots per day — its highest weekly average among those seeking their first vaccine dose in almost a month.
“Vaccination requirements get more people vaccinated, strengthen our economy and help continue us on our path out of the pandemic,” said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, at a news briefing.
The Biden administration first required proof of immunization for federal employees. Then it mandated vaccination or testing requirements for private businesses with more than 100 employees. Cities — including New York and Chicago — and several companies have followed suit.
The result, Zients said, was a 40 percent reduction in unvaccinated Americans ages 12 and older — or a drop from 100 million in July to 60 million now.
Yet the moves have spurred a backlash. Legal battles have ensued, underscoring the broader opposition by Republican-led states to requirements for immunizations aimed at curbing the pandemic.
A New Orleans federal appeals court suspended the requirement Saturday for private companies after three Republican-appointed judges found that there was “cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate” — a ruling responding to a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah.
The court is now considering whether to more permanently halt the new rule — efforts that come on the heels of other Republican states also crafting legal challenges to the mandate.
On Friday, Missouri Attorney General Eric S. Schmitt (R) led a coalition of 11 states — including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming — as well as private and nonprofit groups, in filing a separate lawsuit denouncing Biden’s policy as “unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise.” All the states but Iowa have a Republican attorney general.
The Supreme Court has rejected bids to stop vaccination requirements three times since August. At the state and local levels, similar policies have largely held up in court so far.
Judge strikes down Pennsylvania's school mask mandate; state health department appeals decision
A Pennsylvania court struck down the state’s mask mandate for schoolchildren in grades K-12 on Wednesday, ruling that the acting health secretary did not have the authority to issue the requirement.
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court sided with a Republican state senator and other parents, who had argued that the acting secretary, Alison Beam, did not go through the proper process for implementing new regulations when she announced the mask mandate in August.
The office of Gov. Tom Wolf (D) said it has appealed the decision, which would keep the requirement in place for now.
Beam’s order was consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the court ruled that she did not have the power to issue it absent an emergency disaster declaration from the governor, which the state’s Republican-controlled legislature overturned in June.
Republican leaders — including the state senator, Jake Corman, who is a plaintiff in the case — cheered the ruling.
“Mask decisions should be made by parents and school boards, NOT unelected bureaucrats,” they said in a statement.
The court order comes just two days after Wolf announced he would allow school districts to lift or alter mask mandates beginning mid-January.
“Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting,” Wolf said in his Monday statement on the move.
In the same statement, Beam encouraged schools to continue following CDC guidelines, regardless of the state mandate.
“Evidence of the effectiveness of masking has been so clearly demonstrated over the past three months in schools that we are confident local school leaders will take the steps necessary at the local level to preserve in-person education,” she said.
U.S. brokers deal to help vaccinate people in conflict zones
The United States has brokered a deal between Johnson & Johnson and COVAX, a World Health Organization initiative aiming to deliver coronavirus vaccine doses to lower-income countries, that will seek to deliver vaccine shots to people living in conflict zones, according to the State Department on Wednesday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the deal in a statement at a covid-19 event that gathered representatives of global bodies and foreign countries. “We need to ensure that people everywhere can access vaccines, and that those who cannot be reached by government vaccination campaigns are included in our efforts to vaccinate the world.”
The State Department’s announcement did not mention how many Johnson & Johnson doses would be sent to where, and when. But the International Committee of the Red Cross has mentioned Azerbaijan, the Central African Republic, Colombia, Iraq, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Yemen as areas where vaccination efforts have stalled due to humanitarian crises.
Some of these countries have the world’s lowest vaccination rates, Washington Post figures show. Yemen has vaccinated 0.7 percent of its 30 million people. Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa with 206 million people, has fully vaccinated 1.6 percent of its people. Iraq, where political instability persists, has fully immunized 9 percent of its citizens.
The Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine’s relatively less burdensome storage requirements and its one-dose-and-done method facilitates the immunization of people living in unstable environments.
The announcement comes as the World Health Organization aims to fully vaccinate 70 percent of every country’s population against the coronavirus by mid-2022. Some 21 countries had fully immunized its populations above that mark as of early Thursday, Washington Post figures show. The United States has fully vaccinated 58.5 percent of its population.
8 million tons of plastic waste were created during covid. Much of it is now in the ocean.
Some 8 million metric tons of pandemic-related plastic waste have been created by 193 countries, about 26,000 tons of which are now in the world’s oceans, where they threaten to disrupt marine life and further pollute beaches, a recent study found.
The findings, by a group of researchers based in China and the United States, were published this month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal. Concerns had been raised since the start of the coronavirus pandemic that there would be a boom in plastic pollution amid heightened use of personal protective equipment and rapid growth in online commerce. The study is among the first to quantify the scale of plastic waste linked to the health crisis.
The cost of the increase in plastic waste has been keenly felt by wildlife. As of July, there were 61 recorded instances of animals being killed or disrupted by pandemic-linked plastic waste, according to a Dutch scientist-founded tracking project. Among the widely publicized examples are an American robin that was found wrapped up in a face mask in Canada and the body of a perch wrapped in the thumb of a disposable medical glove, which was found by Dutch volunteers. National Geographic called the latter the first documented instance of a fish being killed by a disposable glove.
How to help kids overcome their nerves about vaccination — before, during and after the shot
A child sits at the doctor’s office, screaming and sobbing while awaiting vaccination. The mental image can be enough to make a parent wonder if taking them to get the shot is truly worth it.
Jody Thomas, CEO of the Meg Foundation, calls this worry “the fear of the freakout.” While normal, it’s nevertheless important to help children get the vaccines their doctors recommend, said Thomas, whose nonprofit organization aims to help families with pain management.
For Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose coronavirus vaccine — recently recommended by federal officials for children ages 5 to 11 — Thomas said it’s particularly crucial that parents help their kids overcome nervousness.