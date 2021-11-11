“This was a monumental travesty from start to finish,” Lassiter said of the concert. “From the performer down to the ticket sales, everyone gets an ‘F.’ It failed at every level.”
A fundraiser had collected more than $58,000 for Shahani’s family as of Thursday afternoon.
Eight other people, ranging in age from 14 to 27, were killed, and at least 25 others were hospitalized after the crowd surged as Scott took the stage. Harris County has not yet released autopsy reports for those who died. Houston police have launched a criminal investigation, led by the homicide division, to determine what caused the crush of people and who may be responsible.
On Wednesday, police Chief Troy Finner backtracked on his previous account of a security guard at the show getting pricked by a needle, passing out and waking up after medics gave him naloxone, a drug used to reverse suspected opioid overdoses. Finner said medical staff had given investigators incorrect information and that the theory that someone at the festival may have injected fans with drugs was false.
As Scott performed for about 70 minutes, video shows concertgoers yelling for help but being drowned out by the loud music. It’s unclear how many of the cries Scott, whose shows are known for being rambunctious, heard as he performed while wearing in-ear monitors.
The deaths marked a tragic end to a festival that many of the 50,000 people in the sold-out crowd saw as an opportunity to let loose after the coronavirus pandemic canceled large events for more than a year. A slew of lawsuits have already been filed.
The organizers of the concert at NRG Park, national promoter Live Nation and Texas-based ScoreMore, have said they are cooperating with law enforcement and turned over footage from event cameras. Scott, a Houston native, promised to pay victims’ funeral costs and canceled his appearance at a festival in Las Vegas this Saturday.