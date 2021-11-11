“This was a monumental travesty from start to finish,” Lassiter said of the concert. “From the performer down to the ticket sales, everyone gets an ‘F.’ It failed at every level.”
Eight other people, ranging in age from 14 to 27, were killed, and at least 25 others were hospitalized after the crowd surged as Scott took the stage. Harris County has not yet released autopsy reports for those who died. Houston police have launched a criminal investigation, led by the homicide division, to determine what caused the crush of people and who may be responsible.
Mohit Bellani, Shahani’s cousin who joined her and her sister at the concert at NRG Park, on Thursday blamed the concert’s organizers for Shahani’s death. Bellani said that the event was oversold, with hundreds of people allowed to sneak in, and that security and medical staff were not properly trained.
“They suffocated us,” he said of the concert’s organizers. “They did this to Bharti.”
Mohammed Nabulsi, another attorney for the family, vowed to hold accountable “the people who decided to put profits over the safety of children and youth.”
The event’s organizers, national promoter Live Nation and Texas-based ScoreMore, have said they are cooperating with law enforcement and turned over footage from event cameras. Live Nation has previously said, “We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time.”
Scott, a Houston native, promised to pay victims’ funeral costs and canceled his appearance at a festival in Las Vegas this Saturday.
A fundraiser had collected more than $58,000 for Shahani’s family as of Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday, police Chief Troy Finner backtracked on his previous account of a security guard at the show getting pricked by a needle, passing out and waking up after medics gave him naloxone, a drug used to reverse suspected opioid overdoses. Finner said medical staff had given investigators incorrect information and that the theory that someone at the festival may have injected fans with drugs was false.
As Scott performed for about 70 minutes, video shows concertgoers yelling for help but being drowned out by the loud music. It’s unclear how many of the cries Scott, whose shows are known for being rambunctious, heard as he performed while wearing in-ear monitors.
The deaths marked a tragic end to a festival that many of the 50,000 people in the sold-out crowd saw as an opportunity to let loose after the coronavirus pandemic canceled large events for more than a year. A slew of lawsuits have already been filed.