The rap superstar, who had spent the days leading up to the festival unveiling several charitable contributions to the city’s residents, now finds himself in the middle of a legal and public relations firestorm after out-of-control fans surged toward the stage creating panic. Nine people died and scores were injured. Day two of the festival was canceled and Scott, promoters, city officials and others are facing criticism and lawsuits alleging they were not adequately prepared for the event and that they should have stopped the show sooner.