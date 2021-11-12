Last month, one of Banksy’s pieces, “Love is in the Bin,” sold for $25.4 million at auction, a record for him. Its predecessor, the painting “Girl With Balloon,” had sold for $1.4 million three years earlier at the same auction house. As soon as the gavel slammed down, however, a secret shredder hidden in the bottom of the painting’s frame whirred to life. Onlookers watched — eyes widening, mouths dropping — as “Girl With Balloon” slid down into the shredder’s blades, slicing the bottom half of the canvas into dangling strips.