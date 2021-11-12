Faced with one of the nation’s worst surges of new coronavirus cases, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) issued an executive order allowing all adults in his state to receive a vaccine booster dose, going further than current federal guidelines.

Colorado is one of several states in the north and Mountain West where infections are once again on the rise, sending officials scrambling to slow the spread before another winter wave overwhelms the health care system.

Polis’s unusual and unilateral move puts Colorado at odds with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but it comes at a time of increasing debate over the eligibility requirements for additional inoculations. Some Biden administration officials have pushed to make the boosters available to all adults, as Polis now has, increasingly fearful the country could slide backward into a fifth pandemic wave, while others have urged caution.

“Because disease spread is so significant across Colorado, all Coloradans who are 18 years of age and older are at high risk and qualify for a booster shot,” Polis said in his order. Colorado is reporting more than 3,000 new cases per day on average, putting it in the top 10 of all states when adjusted for population, according to data tracked and analyzed by The Post. The state’s rate of new cases is higher than it’s been in nearly a year.

Here’s what to know

  • Austria, one of western Europe’s least vaccinated nations, is threatening to apply lockdown measures to unvaccinated members of its population, to stem an infection surge. “I don’t see why two-thirds should lose their freedom because one-third is dithering,” Chancellor Schallenberg said.
  • Booster shots are surprisingly proving most popular in several poorly vaccinated, mostly rural states with few mask mandates in place, including Alaska, North Dakota and Montana, data from The Post has found.
  • Coronavirus tests are in short supply in the United States. Here are four ways to prepare for holiday trips.