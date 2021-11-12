Polis’s unusual and unilateral move puts Colorado at odds with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but it comes at a time of increasing debate over the eligibility requirements for additional inoculations. Some Biden administration officials have pushed to make the boosters available to all adults, as Polis now has, increasingly fearful the country could slide backward into a fifth pandemic wave, while others have urged caution.
“Because disease spread is so significant across Colorado, all Coloradans who are 18 years of age and older are at high risk and qualify for a booster shot,” Polis said in his order. Colorado is reporting more than 3,000 new cases per day on average, putting it in the top 10 of all states when adjusted for population, according to data tracked and analyzed by The Post. The state’s rate of new cases is higher than it’s been in nearly a year.
Top Biden health officials push to make coronavirus booster shots available to all adults
Anxious about a surge of coronavirus infections enveloping Europe as cases tick up in the United States, senior health officials in the Biden administration are pressing urgently to offer vaccine booster shots to all adults. But support for the renewed push is not unanimous.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has expressed caution about making extra shots so broadly available now, according to several officials familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. As a result, tension is rising among officials over how quickly to proceed and who should get the shots.
The debate comes at a critical time for the Biden administration, with top advisers growing increasingly fearful the country could slide backward into a fifth pandemic wave amid colder weather and declining vaccine protection. Eager for the president to push his economic agenda, many aides see expanding booster access as a way to backstop progress against the highly transmissible delta variant. Allies also see defeating the pandemic as critical to Democrats’ success in next year’s midterm elections.
Data broker shared billions of location records with District during pandemic
A data broker shared billions of “highly sensitive” phone location records with the D.C. government last year that revealed how people moved about the city, public records show.
The sharing of the raw phone location data was pitched as uniquely valuable for tracking the coronavirus pandemic, the records show. But the provision of the records for six months to the D.C. Department of Health also shows the potential for abuse of such data, which is generally collected without consumer knowledge and then resold to both public and private buyers.
The company, Veraset, provided the data as part of a free trial, according to internal emails obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by the Electronic Frontier Foundation. District officials reviewed the data but ultimately declined to renew the partnership after the trial ended. The emails show the shared data was authorized for coronavirus-tracking purposes only and did not include names or personal details. EFF researchers said they found no evidence the data was misused.
Loudoun County pharmacy gave wrong coronavirus vaccine doses to 112 children, officials say
A Loudoun County pharmacy has been ordered to stop administering coronavirus vaccine shots after it incorrectly gave 5-to-11-year-olds formulations designed for older kids and adults, the Virginia Department of Health said this week.
Ted Pharmacy in Aldie administered the shots to 112 children on Nov. 3 and 4, officials said, giving them vaccine formulas designed for older children or adults but in smaller amounts.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only one so far authorized in the U.S. for children under 12, is supposed be given to them at one-third of the dosage given to adolescents, teenagers and adults.