Several other incidents put Schroeder in the spotlight. He dismissed a White juror after the man made a joke to a police deputy about the 2020 shooting of Blake. When Schroeder’s phone went off in court this week, many noted the ringtone sounded like the opening to the 1984 Lee Greenwood song “God Bless the U.S.A.,” which became a music staple at rallies for President Donald Trump. The judge’s attempt to honor veterans on Veterans Day resulted in the courtroom applauding for a witness for the defense, who appeared to be the only veteran in the room.