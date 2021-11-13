De Vries co-founded Medidata Solutions, a software company specializing in clinical research and ways to use technology to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Alongside Shatner and two others, he traveled to the edge of space on Oct. 13 aboard the New Shepard spacecraft, owned by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin company. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.
The launch was the venture’s second human spaceflight mission, and came three months after Bezos himself flew to space.
“Such a tragic loss. Warm and full of life, Glen made us laugh and lit up the room. He was a visionary, and an innovator — a true leader,” Bezos said on Twitter.
The plane carrying de Vries and Fischer, who owned a flight school, left Essex County Airport in Caldwell, near the New York City area, and was headed to Sussex Airport, in rural northwestern New Jersey, according to the Associated Press, when the Federal Aviation Administration alerted public safety agencies to look for the missing plane around 3 p.m.
Authorities have not said which man was piloting the small plane. Emergency crews found the wreckage in Hampton Township around 4 p.m., the FAA said.
The space adventure last month was part of a historic year that has seen the number of private astronauts who have reached space outnumber those sent by NASA and could signal the beginning of a new era that opens up space travel to individuals without specialist training.
The flight made Shatner, 90, the oldest person to have visited space. Lasting just over 10 minutes, aloft and free-floating above the Earth, the crew took in views of planet Earth below and the dark skies beyond, while they experienced brief weightlessness.
“It’s going to take me a while to be able to describe it. It was incredible,” de Vries had said after touching down.
In a statement Blue Origin said it was “devastated” to learn of de Vries’s death. “He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work, and his dedication to his craft will long be revered and admired.”
De Vries also served on the board of Carnegie Mellon University. He graduated in 1994 from the Mellon College of Science with a degree in molecular biology and genetics.
“The entire Carnegie Mellon University community is devastated by the loss of alumnus and trustee Glen de Vries,” said CMU President Farnam Jahanian in a statement. “To be in Glen’s presence was to be immersed in his exuberance and zest for life, and I am filled with tremendous sorrow that we will no longer be able to experience this gift or share it with others.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the plane crash.