When Kristina Frost was detained on Nov. 25, 2020, she said, she was repeatedly misgendered by San Diego jail staffers despite her telling them that she was transgender and despite her driver’s license stating her gender, according to a lawsuit filed this week in a federal court in San Diego. After deputies escorted Frost to a “minimally monitored” cell with three men “against her wishes,” according to the lawsuit, one of the men waited until Frost fell asleep and then attacked her.