Judge Bruce Schroeder gave tentative rulings as he hashed out jury instructions with lawyers in a sparsely populated courtroom on Friday. The jury had been sent home for a three-day weekend before closing arguments that will begin Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, was present Friday. Schroeder indicated how he will rule on what probably will be the most consequential decisions guiding how jurors apply the law and consider the evidence in the charges against Rittenhouse.
Rittenhouse was 17 on Aug. 25, 2020, when he carried an assault rifle on the streets of Kenosha after traveling from his home in nearby Antioch, Ill. He testified that he wanted to protect property and offer first aid in response to tumult that followed two days of unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black Kenosha resident.
In Wisconsin, 17-year-olds can be tried as adults. Rittenhouse faces six counts ranging from first-degree intentional homicide to a misdemeanor unlawful firearms charge for killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, who was 26 at the time. Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious offense, first-degree intentional homicide. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Schroeder’s move Friday to include the jury instruction about provocation is a boost for prosecutors in a case in which many of the judge’s rulings have been in the defense’s favor. Legal experts said Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim could be diminished if jurors agree that evidence shows he was the aggressor against Rosenbaum.
“The existence of a provocation during an instruction is really going to lead the prosecution to hit that narrative hard,” said Tom Grieve, a Milwaukee-based criminal defense attorney who has been following the trial. Provocation instructions give prosecutors a way to disrupt the defense’s assertion that Rittenhouse had a reasonable fear that Rosenbaum would seriously hurt or kill him.
The judge will also allow the jury to consider two lesser charges in the count of first-degree intentional homicide stemming from Huber’s death, but he did not specify what the lesser charges might be. Schroeder rejected the prosecution’s request to do the same for the charge of reckless homicide and withheld making a decision that day on other counts.
Considering lesser charges gives jurors more paths to convict, Grieve said. But the wider array of options also means jurors could land on a softer middle ground.
“You’re giving a buffet of options,” Grieve said. “Maybe the jury can’t agree on all things but they compromise on something lower.”
In court on Friday, Schroeder briefed Rittenhouse on the risks and benefits.
“By having a lesser offense included, you’re raising the risk of conviction,” Schroeder explained. “And you’re also decreasing the risk that you’ll end up with a second trial because the jury is unable to agree.”
As the highly divisive trial heads toward a verdict, scrutiny of Schroeder for his decisions from the bench has taken much of the focus away from Rittenhouse. Critics flagged Schroeder’s pretrial ruling on who can be called a “victim” and for making a joke about Asian food in court on Thursday. The 75-year-old judge’s lack of technical savvy has drawn particular notice.
Schroeder has suggested in court that he is a “dinosaur” when it comes to technology, a point Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Kraus raised during an argument with the defense over how the state was presenting video evidence.
Kraus implied that the defense was making disingenuous arguments about how zooming in and otherwise enlarging images on screens can lead to distortion that makes them unreliable. The defense cited a forensic imaging specialist from the state crime lab, who testified that image software adds pixels to a picture when it’s enlarged, leading to deviations from the original.
“All due respect to your honor, I think the defense is trying to take advantage of your lack of knowledge about technology, which you’ve expressed,” Kraus said as the debate continued Thursday.
Deborah Tuerkheimer, a Northwestern University law professor who teaches a course on evidence, said the judge’s willingness to entertain possibly speculative reasons by the defense has hurt the prosecution. At the same time, defense teams will question the reliability of any evidence.
“The rules of evidence … don’t reconstruct reality,” she said. “They create a new one that exists within the courtroom walls.”
Schroeder has at times left it to jurors to determine what they see, and at other times requested expert testimony to prove or disprove the limits of image enlargement.
The topic reemerged Friday as the defense objected to prosecutors playing enlarged drone footage that Kraus said shows Rittenhouse pointing his rifle before the first fatal shooting. Kraus, who argued for the mention of provocation to be included in the jury instructions, said the footage shows that Rittenhouse instigated the conflict.
Schroeder emerged from behind the bench to inspect the footage more closely before determining that he would let the jury decide whether it saw in the video what Kraus argued.
“You can argue the strength or lack of strength of the respective evidence,” Schroeder said before opting to include the provocation instruction.
Chad M. Oldfather, who studies judging and judicial procedure at the Marquette University Law School in Wisconsin, said there is always the risk of a judge’s personal experiences — or lack thereof — coloring the way they exercise discretion from the bench.
“That can be the case with respect to the many subcultures that any given judge will be unfamiliar with, as well as technology,” Oldfather said in an email to The Washington Post. Oldfather said that he had not followed the Rittenhouse trial closely, but that all people, and judges especially, should “strive to be aware of the limits of our own knowledge and understanding.”
Read more