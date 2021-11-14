Judge Bruce Schroeder gave tentative rulings as he hashed out jury instructions with lawyers in a sparsely populated courtroom on Friday. The jury had been sent home for a three-day weekend before closing arguments that will begin Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, was present Friday. Schroeder indicated how he will rule on what probably will be the most consequential decisions guiding how jurors apply the law and consider the evidence in the charges against Rittenhouse.