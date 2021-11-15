Americans’ approval of President Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic – one of his most positive assets early in his presidency – has continued on a downward trend in recent months, a Washington Post-ABC News poll found.

This tracks with the trajectory of the public health crisis that seemed to be easing this summer, but roared back to life with the spread of the more-contagious delta variant and plateauing vaccination rates in some areas.

The Post-ABC poll finds that 47 percent of Americans approve and 49 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of the pandemic. In a June survey, 62 percent approved and 31 percent disapproved. Overall, 53 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the presidency while 41 percent approve — numbers that were almost exactly reversed in June.

The poll, which was conducted over the phone Nov. 7-10 among a national sample of 1,001 U.S. adults, showcases the increasing relevance of schools as a battleground for political debates that play out at the national level, including over the handling of the pandemic. When asked about their school districts’ pandemic policies, 25 percent of respondents felt they were too strict, 53 percent said they were about right and 16 percent said they weren’t strict enough.

