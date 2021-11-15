The Post-ABC poll finds that 47 percent of Americans approve and 49 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of the pandemic. In a June survey, 62 percent approved and 31 percent disapproved. Overall, 53 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the presidency while 41 percent approve — numbers that were almost exactly reversed in June.
The poll, which was conducted over the phone Nov. 7-10 among a national sample of 1,001 U.S. adults, showcases the increasing relevance of schools as a battleground for political debates that play out at the national level, including over the handling of the pandemic. When asked about their school districts’ pandemic policies, 25 percent of respondents felt they were too strict, 53 percent said they were about right and 16 percent said they weren’t strict enough.
Here’s what to know
Southwest Airlines employee hospitalized after passenger punches her in the headReturn to menu
A Southwest Airlines employee was taken to a hospital after a passenger assaulted her during the boarding process at Dallas Love Field Airport on Saturday, airline officials said.
According to the Dallas Police Department, 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson boarded the New York-bound flight about 12:40 p.m. and soon after began a “verbal altercation” with a flight attendant at the back of the plane.
The flight attendant asked Jackson to exit the plane, and as she was leaving, she struck an airline operations agent with a closed fist on the head, police said. Officers took Jackson into custody and charged her with aggravated assault, Juan Fernandez, a Dallas police spokesman, said Sunday.
Austria orders lockdown for the unvaccinated amid coronavirus surgeReturn to menu
The government of Austria, one of Central Europe’s least vaccinated nations, has ordered millions of unvaccinated people into lockdown, as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have surged in recent days.
“We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said at a news conference Sunday.
Unvaccinated people age 12 and older will be permitted to leave home only for limited reasons, such as working, visiting a doctor or buying essential groceries.