A few days later, a truck of workers showed up at the property in white-and-green protective gear and spread out looking for toxic materials to haul away. “Jackpot right here,” one of them called, and waved the others over to four disintegrated car batteries that needed to be carefully lifted into bags and sealed in a plastic barrel. They emptied the propane tank Michael had used as a seat and spray-painted pink Xs over the pockets of asbestos. One pulled out a rubber gripper to lift up a piece of sheet metal roofing. “That stuff will cut you like a knife,” he said. The crew leader wrote down their findings on a clipboard: seven batteries, one and a half gallons of toxic chemicals, 1,770 square feet of asbestos. The county estimated it would cost $100,000 to clear the property, most of which would be paid by FEMA — not with funds from its mitigation program, but through its much larger recovery operation.