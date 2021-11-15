Jurors will hear closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Monday morning, with deliberations over the 18-year-old’s fate expected to begin later in the day.

Rittenhouse was 17 on Aug. 25, 2020, when he shot three people in Kenosha, Wis., two of them fatally, amid the unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black Kenosha resident. Rittenhouse faces six counts ranging from first-degree intentional homicide to a misdemeanor unlawful firearms charge for killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, who was 26 at the time. Rittenhouse has testified that he acted in self-defense.

Here’s what to know

  • The trial has featured two weeks of at-times dramatic testimony, as well as extensive footage of the shootings. Rittenhouse took the stand last week and tearfully insisted that he had shot only to defend himself.
  • Prosecutors have argued that Rittenhouse committed murder, pointing to the fact that while there was unrest on the streets of Kenosha that night, “the only person that killed anyone was the defendant.”
  • The trial has been marked by combative exchanges between the judge, Bruce Schroeder, and the lead prosecutor, Thomas Binger. Many of the judge’s rulings have appeared to favor the defense.