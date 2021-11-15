Here’s what to know
The Rittenhouse trial is being dissected on TikTok
While the Rittenhouse trial plays out in a Wisconsin courtroom, it is also being discussed and dissected daily on social media where people are watching live streams of testimony and flooding TikToks and Facebook Lives with comments about his fate, the judge and the legal teams.
The hashtag #rittenhouse has racked up 88.8 million views on short-form video app TikTok alone.
TikTok creators are offering their opinions on the trial in reaction videos, with their images transposed over videos of the trial. Others are breaking down the day’s highlights to catch people up on the court proceedings.
The Rittenhouse content builds on a growing trend of true crime on the service, where some TikTokers have grown their followings by researching and presenting details on ongoing or long-ago cases. The app has pockets where people discuss true crime news, and try to help solve cases, too.
Jury in Rittenhouse trial can consider lesser charges and whether he provoked attack, judge says
Whether Rittenhouse provoked the first fatal encounter on the streets of Kenosha last summer and whether he can be found guilty on a charge less serious than first-degree homicide are among the crucial questions a judge said he will ask jurors to consider when they convene for deliberations this week.
Schroeder gave tentative rulings as he hashed out jury instructions with lawyers in a sparsely populated courtroom on Friday. The jury had been sent home for a three-day weekend before closing arguments that begin Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, was present Friday. Schroeder indicated how he will rule on what probably will be the most consequential decisions guiding how jurors apply the law and consider the evidence in the charges against Rittenhouse.
Schroeder’s move Friday to include the jury instruction about provocation is a boost for prosecutors in a case in which many of the judge’s rulings have been in the defense’s favor. Legal experts said Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim could be diminished if jurors agree that evidence shows he was the aggressor.