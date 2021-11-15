Here’s what to know
Judge drops misdemeanor weapons charge against RittenhouseReturn to menu
Judge Schroder dismissed the charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, the sixth and lowest count against Rittenhouse. The count was dismissed on a technicality related to the length of the barrel of the AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle Rittenhouse carried.
The misdemeanor weapons charge prohibits minors from possessing a firearm with exceptions for hunting and carries a maximum sentence of up to nine months in jail or up to a $10,000 fine. The jury will render a verdict on the five remaining counts, all related to homicide charges or reckless endangerment.
Defense attorneys ask for mistrial, accuse prosecutors of ‘bad faith’ actionsReturn to menu
Rittenhouse’s attorneys asked the judge to declare a mistrial, arguing that prosecutors intentionally misbehaved in court because they were doing poorly in the case.
The motion, filed Monday and dated Sunday, came days after Schroeder lambasted Binger in court for what he said were improper actions. At one point, Binger was questioning Rittenhouse and noted that the teenager had not talked in detail about the shootings before testifying. Schroeder had jurors removed from the room and said Binger was dangerously close to impugning Rittenhouse’s right to remain silent. Binger denied he was doing that.
Another heated moment touched on potential video evidence that prosecutors sought to include but that Schroeder had signaled he was unlikely to allow. Binger told Schroeder that his “good-faith explanation” is that the judge had not outright banned the evidence and had “left the door open.”
“I don’t believe you,” Schroeder snapped at him.
After Schroeder lit into Binger, Rittenhouse’s attorneys said they intended to ask for a mistrial with prejudice declared, preventing prosecutors from trying Rittenhouse again. Schroeder said he would consider their request. In their filing formally asking for the mistrial, Rittenhouse’s attorneys cited the incidents that angered Schroeder and said Binger’s “conduct was clearly intentional.”
The defense also suggested it was connected with testimony that had gone poorly for prosecutors, implying that they were hoping to provoke a mistrial to take another stab at charging Rittenhouse.
Protesters gather outside courthouse while onlookers hope for seats insideReturn to menu
At least an hour before courtroom doors opened Monday, a line of court-watchers hoping to get in stretched down the hallway. They ranged from people who had been attending the trial from the first day to newcomers hoping to be part of what they considered a historic moment for their city.
On the courthouse steps were few protesters on both sides. One man held a Blue Lives Matter flag. Another dressed as Uncle Sam and invited people through a bullhorn to take selfies with his life-sized cutout of Rittenhouse, who was pictured holding the Proud Boys symbol and wearing a shirt emblazoned with “Konvict Killer Kyle.”
By 9 a.m. the courtroom was packed with media, onlookers, and the entire Rittenhouse family. Schroeder, the judge, was one of the last to enter, walking in at the top of the hour.
Melinda Sliger and Achille Ricchio stood in line an hour before the courtroom opened Monday to make sure they got seats inside. The couple, who live a mile from the courthouse, are sympathetic to Rittenhouse.
“The defense did a good job presenting a self-defense case and the prosecutor also did an excellent job doing the same thing,” Sliger said. “All the prosecution’s witnesses did a good job proving what it was.”
The couple said they plan to keep their children home from school Tuesday because they feared their city “will be burned down again” once a verdict comes in.
The Rittenhouse trial is being dissected on TikTokReturn to menu
While the Rittenhouse trial plays out in a Wisconsin courtroom, it is also being discussed and dissected daily on social media where people are watching live streams of testimony and flooding TikToks and Facebook Lives with comments about his fate, the judge and the legal teams.
The hashtag #rittenhouse has racked up 88.8 million views on short-form video app TikTok alone.
TikTok creators are offering their opinions on the trial in reaction videos, with their images transposed over videos of the trial. Others are breaking down the day’s highlights to catch people up on the court proceedings.
The Rittenhouse content builds on a growing trend of true crime on the service, where some TikTokers have grown their followings by researching and presenting details on ongoing or long-ago cases. The app has pockets where people discuss true crime news and try to help solve cases, too.
Jury in Rittenhouse trial can consider lesser charges and whether he provoked attack, judge saysReturn to menu
Whether Rittenhouse provoked the first fatal encounter on the streets of Kenosha last summer and whether he can be found guilty on a charge less serious than first-degree homicide are among the crucial questions a judge said he will ask jurors to consider when they convene for deliberations this week.
Schroeder gave tentative rulings as he hashed out jury instructions with lawyers in a sparsely populated courtroom on Friday. The jury had been sent home for a three-day weekend before closing arguments that begin Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, was present Friday. Schroeder indicated how he will rule on what probably will be the most consequential decisions guiding how jurors apply the law and consider the evidence in the charges against Rittenhouse.
Schroeder’s move Friday to include the jury instruction about provocation is a boost for prosecutors in a case in which many of the judge’s rulings have been in the defense’s favor. Legal experts said Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim could be diminished if jurors agree that evidence shows he was the aggressor.