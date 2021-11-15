Then, things started to come together. U.S. Marshals investigators in Cleveland matched documents Conrad had filled out in the 1960s with more recent ones completed by Randele, including those he filed in 2014 during bankruptcy proceedings in Boston federal court, the release said. After Randele died of lung cancer this past May, some of the information in his obituary also jibed with what investigators knew of Conrad: Their dates of birth and parents’ names were similar, and their alma mater and place of birth matched.