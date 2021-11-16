The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday moved four European destinations to its highest-risk category for travel — a reflection of the growing concern over rising cases in Europe just as the United States reopens to international travelers from that region.

The CDC is now recommending that Americans avoid traveling to Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and Guernsey, even when vaccinated. They join other European destinations on the Level 4 list, including some that were added recently — Luxembourg for example — and others, such as the United Kingdom, that have been on the list for months.

Countries and territories in this group have an incidence rate of covid-19 of more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days (or in the case of Guernsey, which has fewer than 100,000 residents, more than 500 cases cumulatively over the past 28 days).

The move comes as the United States recently reopened its borders to vaccinated international travelers arriving directly from the United Kingdom and most countries in the European Union for the first time in more than 18 months. But the World Health Organization recently declared Europe the “epicenter” of the pandemic as cases spike and some countries face a return to lockdowns, raising concerns about the reopening of mass travel.

Here’s what to know

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called a special legislative session Monday to debate several bills designed to hobble the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates, but he did not get all the measures he wanted — and his demands may be whittled down further as legislators meet in committees over the next few days to write the bills’ final language.
  • At least 50 percent of people who survive covid-19 experience health issues for six months or more after their recovery, new research published in the journal JAMA Network Open says.
  • The U.S. government is in dire need of a federal strategy to counter the spread of misinformation and disinformation online and it’s up to the White House to create one, per a report released Monday by the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder.