Countries and territories in this group have an incidence rate of covid-19 of more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days (or in the case of Guernsey, which has fewer than 100,000 residents, more than 500 cases cumulatively over the past 28 days).
The move comes as the United States recently reopened its borders to vaccinated international travelers arriving directly from the United Kingdom and most countries in the European Union for the first time in more than 18 months. But the World Health Organization recently declared Europe the “epicenter” of the pandemic as cases spike and some countries face a return to lockdowns, raising concerns about the reopening of mass travel.
Chinese health workers killed a corgi while its owner was in covid quarantine, sparking widespread anger
The brutal beating of a quarantined person’s pet corgi by health workers in China has led to an outpouring of online outrage amid ongoing debate over whether Beijing’s zero-tolerance attitude toward the coronavirus pandemic has gone too far.
A widely circulated home surveillance video clip posted Friday on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging service similar to Twitter, showed two local health workers sent to disinfect the person’s apartment beating her now-dead dog on the head with metal bars. The pet’s owner, a woman from Shangrao, a city about 280 miles southwest of Shanghai, said that she had been ordered to quarantine that day in a nearby hotel, after a covid case was detected in her apartment complex.
The woman, whose name was not made publicly available, reportedly said that she was not allowed to quarantine with her pet, but that authorities had said the dog would be unharmed as long as it was leashed during disinfection.
50 percent of people who survive covid-19 face lingering symptoms, study finds
At least 50 percent of people who survive covid-19 experience a variety of physical and psychological health issues for six months or more after their initial recovery, according to research on the long-term effects of the disease, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Often referred to as “long covid,” the adverse health effects vary from person to person. But the research, based on data from 250,351 adults and children, found that more than half experience a decline in general well-being, resulting in weight loss, fatigue, fever or pain.
About 20 percent have decreased mobility, 25 percent have trouble thinking or concentrating (called “brain fog”), 30 percent develop an anxiety disorder, 25 percent have breathing problems, and 20 percent have hair loss or skin rashes. Cardiovascular issues — chest pain and palpitations — are common, as are stomach and gastrointestinal problems.
Analysis: The White House needs a better plan to curb misinformation pronto, commission argues
The U.S. government is in dire need of a federal strategy to counter the spread of misinformation and disinformation online and it’s up to the White House to create one, according to a sweeping report released Monday by the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder.
The panel — made up of prominent leaders from across government, academia and civil society — released a broad set of recommendations aimed at addressing the many ways in which our information ecosystem is polluted, online and offline, a concept known as “information disorder.”
The culmination of a six-month investigation into how false and misleading news is disseminated, the commission’s final report calls on government and industry leaders alike to make major new commitments to mitigate harms stemming from its spread.