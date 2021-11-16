Before the jury began its deliberations, its members were given more than 30 pages of information to help them sort through the complex legal issues involved in this case. But there are no nifty handouts to force young men like Rittenhouse to see themselves as those outside of their circle might. White male Midwestern teenagers have inherited the luxury of not having to step outside of themselves. They don’t have to consciously consider whether their comportment might be viewed as threatening, their carriage suspicious or their demeanor cause for alerting the police. They have the psychic freedom to roam widely, to claim any space as their own. Until, all of a sudden, they don’t.