A good number of those cases have been high-profile, and Dimitrius has worked for both plaintiffs and defendants. She was hired by the prosecution to consult in the sexual assault case against NBA star Kobe Bryant, which never ended up going to trial. She helped select the jury that ultimately ordered Warner Bros. to pay Francis Ford Coppola $80 million in a dispute over a Pinocchio movie that never got made. And in 2004, Dimitrius worked with the defense team of Scott Peterson, an intensely watched case in which the San Francisco Bay area man was eventually convicted of murdering his wife.