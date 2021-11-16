Twelve jurors have started deliberating Tuesday in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial in Kenosha, Wis., tasked with deciding the 18-year-old’s fate in the polarizing case.

Rittenhouse is charged with five counts, including homicide and attempted homicide, after shooting three people in August 2020 amid the unrest that gripped Kenosha following a police shooting. He fatally shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber. He also injured Gaige Grosskreutz, who was 26 at the time.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and said he acted in self-defense after being attacked by people who tried to take his gun. Prosecutors say Rittenhouse was a violent aggressor who acted recklessly.

Here’s what to know

  • The trial has featured two weeks of at times dramatic testimony, as well as extensive footage of the shootings. Rittenhouse took the stand last week and tearfully insisted that he had fired only to defend himself.
  • The prosecution has argued that Rittenhouse committed murder, pointing to the fact that while there was unrest on the streets of Kenosha that night, “the only person that killed anyone was the defendant.”
  • The trial has been marked by combative exchanges between the judge, Bruce Schroeder, and the lead prosecutor, Thomas Binger. Many of the judge’s rulings have appeared to favor the defense.