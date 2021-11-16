On Saturday, just a little more than five years after Cheney scored that first congressional win, Wyoming Republicans disavowed her and called on their national counterparts to excommunicate her from the party entirely. Cheney has one of the most conservative voting records but has repeatedly taken friendly fire over the past year for criticizing Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And so, over the weekend, her fellow Wyoming Republicans offered what not long ago would have been a stunning rebuke of former vice president Richard B. Cheney’s daughter: The state GOP’s central committee voted 31-29 to no longer recognize her as one of their own, the Associated Press reported.