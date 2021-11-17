In the cell, May took off his clothes and exposed himself. In response, six deputies went into May’s cell, with one using a Taser on him without warning, according to the lawsuit. A confrontation ensued, after which all six deputies Tasered, beat and pepper-sprayed him, according to the lawsuit. Then, the deputies allegedly placed May in a restraining chair, covered his head in a “spit mask” — a mask used to protect police from bodily fluids — and tried to wash the pepper spray off him by placing a water hose to his face.