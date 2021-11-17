Fauci said the disease reaching endemic level, to him, means the virus may not be completely eliminated – but "that infection is not dominating your life... People will still get infected. People might still get hospitalized, but the level would be so low that we don’t think about it all the time and it doesn’t influence what we do.”
Federal officials continue to limit who can receive boosters, recommending them only for those ages 65 and up or those who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus because of their health, their job or where they live. (For those who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anyone above the age of 18 who received their last dose at least 2 months ago is eligible.)
But a growing number of governors from both political parties and other officials are circumventing that guidance to offer boosters to anyone over 18 in hopes of staving off a spike in cases over the holidays. Officials in states from Colorado to Arkansas have endorsed boosters for all adults in recent weeks — and more states and jurisdictions are expected to follow. When asked if the CDC will expand eligibility for boosters soon, Fauci answered, “I hope so.”
New Year's Eve in Times Square is back this year — for fully vaccinated people
Crowds will return to Times Square to ring in 2022, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Tuesday, with proof of vaccination required for entry.
The iconic ball drop, which traditionally draws millions of revelers, is back after festivities were scaled back last year amid the pandemic. De Blasio, blowing on a noisemaker during a news conference, said the city expected a “full-strength” celebration.
“Everyone come on down,” he said. “We are proud to announce the ball drop, everything, coming back full strength, hundreds of people there to celebrate. We can finally get back together again. It’s going to be amazing.”
Your questions about covid-19, answered: Can children get the 2nd dose later than 3 weeks?
Caroline in Colorado asks: “My children (ages 9 and 11) just received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today! We are thrilled that we were able to sign them up so quickly! However, the vaccine clinic is not scheduling shots during the Thanksgiving holiday, so their second does will be 4 weeks from now, instead of the recommended 3 weeks. Should I find an alternate provider to schedule their 2nd dose at exactly 3 weeks?”
Children’s coronavirus vaccines are here. Lots of parents like you are following the advice of health experts and getting your children the shots right away. This is key for protecting youngsters and adults alike.
Scheduling two shots three weeks apart can be tough, especially if you’ve got more than one child who needs to be immunized. The holidays are coming up, and the pediatric doses are still limited at some vaccination sites.
States circumvent federal guidelines to offer booster shots to all adults
While federal officials continue to limit who can receive a coronavirus booster shot, a growing number of governors from both political parties and other officials are circumventing that guidance to offer boosters to anyone over 18 in hopes of staving off a spike in cases over the holidays.
California made the first move to expand access when public health officials quietly sent a letter to local health jurisdictions and vaccine providers on Nov. 9 instructing them to trust patients to decide whether a booster is appropriate.
“Do not turn a patient away who is requesting a booster” if the person is 18 or older and has waited the required period after their first vaccine series, the letter said.