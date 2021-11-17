Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Tuesday at a Reuters summit that covid-19 could be reduced to an endemic illness in the United States by next year — but only if more unvaccinated people get vaccinated and more fully-vaccinated people get booster doses.

“I think it’s conceivable that" could happen by next year, Fauci said in a virtual interview. “I hope we do, and it might even be likely, if we implement a good vaccination of the unvaccinated and a really good uptake of boosting those who are fully vaccinated.”

Fauci said the disease reaching endemic level, to him, means the virus may not be completely eliminated – but "that infection is not dominating your life... People will still get infected. People might still get hospitalized, but the level would be so low that we don’t think about it all the time and it doesn’t influence what we do.”

Federal officials continue to limit who can receive boosters, recommending them only for those ages 65 and up or those who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus because of their health, their job or where they live. (For those who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anyone above the age of 18 who received their last dose at least 2 months ago is eligible.)

But a growing number of governors from both political parties and other officials are circumventing that guidance to offer boosters to anyone over 18 in hopes of staving off a spike in cases over the holidays. Officials in states from Colorado to Arkansas have endorsed boosters for all adults in recent weeks — and more states and jurisdictions are expected to follow. When asked if the CDC will expand eligibility for boosters soon, Fauci answered, “I hope so.”

