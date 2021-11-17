In Oklahoma, the governor can accept, reject or modify recommendations by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board to grant a prisoner a reprieve from death row. The board in September recommended that Jones’s sentence be commuted to life with the possibility of parole. Stitt deferred action, saying he would wait until Jones’s clemency hearing, which fell closer to his execution date. The board on Nov. 1 again voted in Jones’s favor to recommend clemency.
“Governor Stitt, please send my baby boy home,” Jones’s mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, said in a video message. “He is innocent, and please send him home. In Jesus’s name, I ask you.”
Jones has exhausted his legal appeals, making Stitt’s decision the last hope for sparing his life. If Stitt does not act on the clemency recommendation, Jones’s execution will proceed. The governor has not indicated whether he will take any action, or what it may be.
Oklahoma’s attempt to execute Jones comes as the state grapples with scrutiny of its death-penalty protocol. Executions there were suspended in 2015 after several botched procedures. The state resumed lethal injections on Oct. 28, when it used the sedative midazolam to execute John Marion Grant. Grant convulsed and vomited during the execution, according to media witnesses.
Pressure on Stitt to grant the clemency request has intensified in recent days as Jones’s execution date neared. Jones’s family unsuccessfully petitioned to meet with Stitt on Tuesday, while dozens of students at the University of Oklahoma marched in protest a week earlier and called for the governor to grant clemency.
Several Republican lawmakers from Oklahoma, including two representing the town where Howell was murdered, have urged Stitt to spare Jones.
State Rep. Garry Mize (R) said in a statement that Oklahoma should not execute a person whose guilt is in doubt, and he echoed Jones’s attorneys, who said his co-defendant, Christopher Jordan, confessed to the murder. Jordan was convicted of lesser charges and has since been released.
State Rep. John Talley (R) agreed, saying in a statement that the Pardon and Parole Board had spent hours looking at the case and determined that the justice system may have erred in convicting Jones.
“If we believe, as conservatives, in law and order and the criminal justice system, then we have to make sure the system is getting it right,” Talley said.
Calls for Stitt to grant clemency came from outside the United States, as well, with the European Union and German ambassadors to Washington urging the governor to accept the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation.
“The concerns expressed by Board members, including Mr. Jones’ lack of understanding of the consequences of his actions at age nineteen, fundamental questions about evidence, and the disparity between his and Mr. Christopher Jordan’s sentences, underscore the importance of commuting Mr. Jones’ sentence,” Stavros Lambrinidis, the E.U. ambassador, wrote in an open letter to Stitt.
Lambrinidis and others calling for clemency acknowledged the pain of the Howell family. Howell’s survivors, including sister Megan Tobey, have spoken out at hearings about the pain caused by Howell’s murder and their belief in Jones’s guilt.
Howell, 45, had just returned home from a shopping trip with his two daughters and Tobey when he was shot during a carjacking in his parents’ driveway the night of July 28, 1999.
Connie Ellison, Howell’s girlfriend at the time, spoke to The Washington Post about how her doubts over Jones’s guilt have grown over the years, prompting her to speak in support of him at his recent hearings before the Pardon and Parole Board.
Since taking office in January 2019, Stitt has not broken with the board’s recommendations, noted state Sen. George Young (D), who is among Jones’s supporters. On Wednesday, he expressed concern that Stitt would stay silent and “let the date come and go.”
“I pray I am wrong,” Young said in a message to The Post.
If Stitt accepts the board’s recommendation, Jones will be the fifth person since 1973 on Oklahoma’s death row to be granted clemency.
