Rittenhouse testified that he fired in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty.
Jury asks to review photo and video evidence in the case
Late Wednesday morning, the jury sent a note to Schroeder asking to review photos and video filed as evidence in the case.
Attorneys on both sides didn’t object to having jurors review the multimedia evidence, but under court rules, the panel was required to look at the photos and video inside the courtroom, as opposed to the private room where they are deliberating Rittenhouse’s fate.
As Schroeder prepared to clear the courtroom to allow the jury to consider the evidence privately, there was some discussion between the judge and the attorneys about the rules governing the viewing of video and photo evidence — including whether jurors could watch it multiple times.
Schroeder blasted what he said were historic precedents that restricted juries from reviewing evidence. “I think … many of them are educated to make these decisions and that’s where the founders of these people put power and not us,” Schroeder said. “I think it’s insulting to the jury that they have restrictions of these viewings.”
Both the judge and attorneys agreed that the jury could watch the videos as many times as they wanted. “If they want to watch it a hundred times,” that’s fine, Schroeder said.
But defense attorney Mark Richards objected to having the jury view a drone video from the state that he said is inadmissible because the defense received a low-resolution copy late last week, which was unlike the high-resolution one the state showed jurors in its closing. The dispute over that video is the subject of a defense motion for mistrial in the case, which is pending.
Schroeder said he had not read the defense request and that he would not consider the motion until prosecutors had filed a response.
Rittenhouse spokesman: No matter the verdict, 'there are no winners'
A spokesman for the Rittenhouse family called the case a “tragedy” and said that no matter the verdict, “there are no winners.”
In an interview with The Post on Tuesday, Dave Hancock said Rittenhouse has been diagnosed with PTSD and is in therapy. To help, he has adopted a golden retriever named Milo.
Hancock said he “supports the message of Black Lives Matter” and argued that Rittenhouse has been unfairly portrayed as a white supremacist by the prosecution.
Prosecutors never called Rittenhouse a white supremacist during the trial, and Judge Bruce Schroeder prohibited the use of photos that show Rittenhouse posing with members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, and flashing a sign adopted by white supremacists.
In an echo of the defense team, Hancock also suggested that Rittenhouse had become a scapegoat for the three days of destruction and violence in Kenosha last year. “They are making up a story to imprison a young man trying to defend himself,” the spokesman said.
“Everyone in this situation needs to heal. At the end of the day, people lost their lives,” he said. “There’s nothing funny about it.”