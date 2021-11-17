The jury continued to weigh Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate in his homicide trial for a second day.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with five counts — including homicide and attempted homicide — for shooting three people during the August 2020 unrest in Kenosha, Wis., that erupted after a police shooting. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, who was 26 at the time.

Rittenhouse testified that he fired in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty.

Here’s what to know

  • The prosecution and defense have presented dramatically different narratives of the shootings. In the prosecution’s telling, Rittenhouse was a dangerous instigator who acted recklessly. The defense, meanwhile, said he was “trying to help this community” but was attacked.
  • Jurors began deliberations Tuesday morning but concluded the day without reaching a verdict. Rittenhouse is facing five counts, including two homicide charges and an attempted homicide charge. Jurors can also decide to convict him on lesser charges for two of the shootings.
  • The trial has revived nationwide scrutiny on Kenosha, where Black residents say the issues that fueled last year’s unrest still persist.