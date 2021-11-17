Rittenhouse testified that he fired in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty.
'Our hearts are getting calloused'
A wide mix of protesters continued to mix outside the courthouse with news camera crews, live streamers and reporters.
“Lock up Kyle for a while!” some people chanted in front of the courthouse doors. Several feet away, a man wordlessly held a sign in support of Rittenhouse that suggested the prosecution was motivated by mob justice.
David Graham, a retired insurance broker and rancher in Ohio, said he did not come to take a side, but to listen. The 58-year-old has stood outside the courthouse with the same sign for several days that read, “unity, not fracture.”
A man in a replica Confederate hat confronted Graham about his sign and grew agitated, yelling that Rittenhouse should be freed and members of “Antifa” should be shot.
“Don’t be so angry, dude,” Graham said. “Why are you so ticked off?”
“Because you said you’re not on either side!” the man hollered, drawing cameras to the exchange.
“They want me to choose,” Graham told The Post later, after walking away. “It may not always be revealed, but there is truth.”
Graham came to Kenosha because he knew there would be “wicked factions and anger” and wanted to be a presence that could encourage people to talk to each other, he said. He acknowledged residents were wary of people from the outside and solicited residents for advice on what to put on his sign.
“Our hearts are getting calloused,” he said of the rancor around the trial. “I just want people to know this city doesn’t have to burn.”
Judge lashes out at media coverage over his handling of the trial
As Schroeder prepared to bring the jury back into the courtroom to review video evidence in the case, he spent several minutes railing against what he described as media “misinformation” about the case, including critics who questioned why he did not allow those killed and injured by Rittenhouse to be called “victims” inside the courtroom.
“How would you like to be put on trial for a crime, and the judge introduced the case to the jury by introducing you as the defendant and the person who is accusing you as the victim, and then throughout the trial have all the references to the complaining witness as being the victim?” Schroeder said. “Is it so difficult to just use the term ‘complaining witness’ instead of prejudging what the jury is here to determine as to whether there’s a victim and whether there was a crime committed?”
Schroeder’s latest comments echoed frequent criticism he has made from the bench about media coverage of the case but also revealed how closely he had been monitoring the coverage and how personally he had taken some of the criticism. The judge called out the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — a paper that he delivered as a young boy, he noted — for quoting law professors who questioned why he had not yet ruled on the defense motion for a mistrial.
The judge said he was waiting for prosecutors to file their response before reviewing the request. “I really think before I rule on a motion, I should let the state respond,” Schroeder said, his voice tinged with irritation. “Why anyone would think it’s odd for the judge to sit on a motion to dismiss, I have no idea.”
Judge complains about media coverage: 'To see what's being done is really quite frightening'
Schroeder responded to criticism that he had allowed Rittenhouse to personally draw the numbers of the jurors who would serve as alternates in the deliberations. The judge said his decision was rooted in a case that he had tried in neighboring Racine County 20 years ago that involved a Black defendant and a 13-member jury pool that was all White except for one Black person.
“When the government official drew the name out of the tumbler, it was the only Black juror,” Schroeder said. “When they talk about optics now — is that the word they use? I thought that was a bad optic. I think people feel better when they have control. Ever since that case, I’ve had an almost universal policy of having the defendant doing the picks,” Schroeder said. “It has nothing to do with race or anything like that.”
“I’ve never had a complaint about it before. In fact, I haven’t had a complaint about it here,” the judge added, motioning to the attorneys. “But some people seem to be dissatisfied with that and people who want to undermine the results of the trial.”
That prompted Thomas Binger, an assistant district attorney in Kenosha County and the lead prosecutor in the case who has been the frequent subject of Schroeder’s ire, to chime in. “Your honor, that’s why I do my best to avoid anything anybody’s writing about the case,” Binger said, prompting Schroeder to guffaw.
On Tuesday, Binger, who has faced intense criticism for his handling of the case, announced that he and the prosecution team would not hold a post-verdict news conference or speak to the media about the case, citing Wisconsin Supreme Court ethics rules on trial publicity. On Wednesday, Binger and the judge, who have sparred frequently in the courtroom, appeared to find common ground over their sensitivity about media coverage.
“I will tell you this: I’m going to think long and hard about live television in the trial again next time,” Schroeder said. “I’ve always been a firm believer in it because I think the people should be able to see what’s going on. But to see what’s being done is really quite frightening.”
Jury asks to review photo and video evidence in the case
Late Wednesday morning, the jury sent a note to Schroeder asking to review photos and video filed as evidence in the case.
Attorneys on both sides didn’t object to having jurors review the multimedia evidence, but under court rules the panel was required to look at the photos and video inside the courtroom, as opposed to the private room where they are deliberating Rittenhouse’s fate.
As Schroeder prepared to clear the courtroom to allow the jury to consider the evidence privately, there was some discussion between the judge and the attorneys about the rules governing the viewing of video and photo evidence — including whether jurors could watch it multiple times.
Schroeder blasted what he said were historical precedents that restricted juries from reviewing evidence. “I think … many of them are educated to make these decisions, and that’s where the founders of these people put power and not us,” Schroeder said. “I think it’s insulting to the jury that they have restrictions of these viewings.”
Both the judge and attorneys agreed that the jury could watch the videos as many times as they wanted. “If they want to watch it a hundred times,” that’s fine, Schroeder said.
But defense attorney Mark Richards objected to having the jury view a drone video from the state that he said is inadmissible because the defense received a low-resolution copy late last week, which was unlike the high-resolution one the state showed jurors in its closing. The dispute over that video is the subject of a defense motion for mistrial in the case, which is pending.
Schroeder said that he had not read the defense request and that he would not consider the motion until prosecutors had filed a response.
Rittenhouse spokesman: No matter the verdict, 'there are no winners'
A spokesman for the Rittenhouse family called the case a “tragedy” and said that no matter the verdict, “there are no winners.”
In an interview with The Post on Tuesday, Dave Hancock said Rittenhouse has been diagnosed with PTSD and is in therapy. To help, he has adopted a golden retriever named Milo.
Hancock said he “supports the message of Black Lives Matter” and argued that Rittenhouse has been unfairly portrayed as a white supremacist by the prosecution.
Prosecutors never called Rittenhouse a white supremacist during the trial, and Judge Bruce Schroeder prohibited the use of photos that show Rittenhouse posing with members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, and flashing a sign adopted by white supremacists.
In an echo of the defense team, Hancock also suggested that Rittenhouse had become a scapegoat for the three days of destruction and violence in Kenosha last year. “They are making up a story to imprison a young man trying to defend himself,” the spokesman said.
“Everyone in this situation needs to heal. At the end of the day, people lost their lives,” he said. “There’s nothing funny about it.”