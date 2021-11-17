Lawyers for the defendants, who are White, began to present their case Wednesday after eight days of testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution. They have argued their clients were concerned about property crime and tried to perform a legitimate citizen’s arrest, with Travis McMichael ultimately firing at Arbery in self-defense.
Expert witnesses from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation gave that argument a potential boost this week as they testified that Arbery was shot at very close range: “contact or near-contact,” as one put it. Travis McMichael’s lawyers are arguing their client trained his gun on Arbery seeking to “de-escalate” and then felt compelled to shoot as Arbery drew close, afraid the man would take his shotgun.
Prosecutors are arguing that McMichael has no claim to self-defense because the accused were the aggressors on Feb. 23, 2020, chasing an unarmed stranger for five minutes and confronting him with firearms. They have emphasized the elder McMichael’s statements to police that he threatened to “blow” Arbery’s “head off” and that the defendants trapped Arbery “like a rat.” They contend the accused had no grounds to detain Arbery, pointing to their comments expressing confusion about what exactly the man was doing in their neighborhood.
Arbery’s killing in February 2020 went without arrests for more than two months until Bryan’s leaked cellphone video of the shooting sparked widespread outrage. President Biden and others likened it to a lynching, and Arbery’s death became one of many decried in nationwide protests against racism. Now many see the trial as a matter of racial justice.
Travis McMichael’s testimony could lead prosecutors to more explicitly address race. Bryan told investigators that the young McMichael used the n-word after shooting Arbery, and a bond hearing last year featured texts and social media posts that prosecutors said showed the defendants’ racism.
The now-infamous cellphone video shot by Bryan shows Arbery ahead of him, running down a suburban road toward Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and their truck. Arbery heads around the vehicle toward the younger McMichael, who holds the shotgun, as Greg McMichael stands in the truck bed. A first shot rings out as the vehicle obscures the men. More shots are fired as they struggle in view.
Travis McMichael testified Wednesday that he and his neighbors in Satilla Shores were worried about break-ins and thefts leading up to Arbery’s killing. People installed cameras and shared information on Facebook, he said, recounting that a pistol was stolen last year from his truck.
The McMichaels said they recognized Arbery as the man filmed or seen entering an under-construction home several times in the months before the shooting. Arbery was not the only person who entered the property, and surveillance footage does not show him taking anything. But defense lawyers have said his repeated visits, sometimes at night, drew suspicion.
On Feb. 11, Travis McMichael testified, around 7:30 p.m., he saw Arbery run into the vacant home and assumed he was armed after seeing the man reach toward his waistband or pocket. “It freaked me out,” he said. The jury heard a recording of Travis McMichael’s subsequent call to police.
A police officer told the McMichaels that Arbery never seemed to take anything from the vacant house and was “just in there plundering around,” according to earlier testimony. But Travis McMichael said Wednesday that he heard about items missing from a boat on the property and thought Arbery was “going to steal some more stuff.”
Kevin Gough, a lawyer for Bryan, also laid out his case Wednesday after opting to defer his opening statements to the close of the prosecution’s evidence. He noted that Bryan went into his house before joining the McMichaels’ chase but did not retrieve his rifle, arguing Bryan was not driving aggressively and did not seek to hurt Arbery.
A GBI agent who helped to reinvestigate the case after it drew national attention testified earlier that Bryan seemed to play down his involvement after the McMichaels were arrested. But Gough argued that Bryan was upfront and honest with police, offering key pieces of evidence that were ultimately used against him — his cellphone footage and surveillance video.
While prosecutors have accused Bryan and his co-defendants of assuming the worst about Arbery, Gough claimed that Arbery had in fact “assumed the worst about Mr. Bryan” because he did not call out to the defendant for help as the McMichaels chased him past Bryan’s front porch.
Bryan was not aware of the man filmed entering the under-construction home, witnesses have testified.
“I figured he had done something wrong,” Bryan told authorities when explaining that he wanted to slow Arbery down and photograph him. “I didn’t know for sure.”
The judge also rejected defense lawyers’ request to instruct the jury to acquit on all murder charges. All three defendants are charged as parties to malice murder — which requires intent to kill — and face several counts of felony murder, in which someone commits a felony that causes a person’s death.
Frank Hogue, an attorney for Greg McMichael, said the state had not shown a causal link between alleged felonies such as false imprisonment and Arbery’s death, arguing Arbery could have kept running
“As we’ve all seen in the video, the shooting doesn’t occur until [Travis McMichael] and Ahmaud Arbery are locked up in mortal combat,” Hogue said.
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski responded that “but for” each of the crimes alleged, Arbery would be alive. She said each defendant made the crimes possible, trapping Arbery between their trucks and engaging in a five-minute “attack” on an unarmed man.
Gough criticized Dunikoski’s “but for” reasoning and said his client could not foresee the chase would turn fatal.
“But for” Bryan’s mother giving birth to him, Gough said, “Roddie Bryan wouldn’t have been out there.”