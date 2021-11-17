Prosecutors are arguing that McMichael has no claim to self-defense because the accused were the aggressors on Feb. 23, 2020, chasing an unarmed stranger for five minutes and confronting him with firearms. They have emphasized the elder McMichael’s statements to police that he threatened to “blow” Arbery’s “head off” and that the defendants trapped Arbery “like a rat." They contend the accused had no grounds to detain Arbery, pointing to their comments expressing confusion about what exactly the man was doing in their neighborhood.