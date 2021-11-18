Nearly 10 percent of 5-to-11-year-olds in the United States have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose, just two weeks into the immunization campaign for the 28 million young Americans in that age group, Jeff Zients, the White House’s coronavirus coordinator, said on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on a pediatric vaccine for younger children on Nov. 2 and the nationwide drive to inoculate that age group was operational on Nov. 8.

Zients, speaking to reporters alongside the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, estimated that by the end of the day on Wednesday, 2.6 million children younger than 12 would have received their first shot.

“In fact, the pace of vaccinations for kids has been accelerating. In the last week, 1.7 million kids got vaccinated — double the prior week,” Zients said.

The positive developments that the White House sought to highlight coincided with grimmer news. New cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are increasing in some colder states, though covid-19 fatalities are declining in the nation as a whole, Washington Post figures show. More than 763,000 Americans have died of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Here’s what to know