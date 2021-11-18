Zients, speaking to reporters alongside the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, estimated that by the end of the day on Wednesday, 2.6 million children younger than 12 would have received their first shot.
“In fact, the pace of vaccinations for kids has been accelerating. In the last week, 1.7 million kids got vaccinated — double the prior week,” Zients said.
The positive developments that the White House sought to highlight coincided with grimmer news. New cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are increasing in some colder states, though covid-19 fatalities are declining in the nation as a whole, Washington Post figures show. More than 763,000 Americans have died of covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Here’s what to know
Mask wearing works, says new research combining earlier studiesReturn to menu
Mask-wearing reduces the incidence of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, by 53 percent, according to a study published on Thursday that looked at the results of dozens of earlier research examining the efficacy of the face-coverings.
The meta-analysis, which is a method that combines the results of multiple scientific studies, was conducted by researchers from Australia’s Monash University and Scotland’s University of Edinburgh and published on the BMJ, a weekly peer-reviewed medical trade journal published by the British Medical Association, a trade union.
To scrutinize the relationship between mask-wearing and the incidence of covid-19, researchers delved into six studies that looked at 2,627 people who had the deadly disease and included 389,228 participants.
Multiple studies have proved that mask-wearing is a simple but effective tool against the coronavirus. But Thursday’s research was the first to combine the results of some of those earlier examinations.
The study also found physical distancing cut the risk of covid-19 by 25 percent. Hand-washing lowered risk by 53 percent, though that tally came from a more limited sample size of three studies with 10,345 participants.
The study — which also tried to determine the merits of public health policies such as quarantines, lockdowns, and border closures — could not draw conclusions about the effectiveness of such actions, the researchers said. This was partly due to the diversity of the study designs employed in the 37 studies that reviewed the public measures.
But the authors wrote that lockdowns appeared to curb new cases of covid-19, citing India and South Africa as examples with 10.8 percent and 14.1 percent reductions in risk, respectively. Lockdowns also appeared to lower mortality rates by as much as 60 percent, the researchers wrote, citing examples in Italy, and Spain.
Closures of schools and businesses helped decrease the transmission of the coronavirus, the authors wrote, citing “natural experiments” conducted in the United States, while stay-at-home orders from the government had driven down the spread of the virus in the United Kingdom.
A study of nine African countries that introduced border closures showed that the incidence of covid-19 increased after their implementation, though that study “had important limitations and was rated at serious or critical risk of bias.”
Florida lawmakers pass DeSantis-backed bills that Democrats say will hamper pandemic responseReturn to menu
TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers ended a special session Wednesday evening by handing Gov. Ron DeSantis a political victory as he bucks the Biden administration’s mandates to fight the coronavirus. The GOP-dominated legislature passed four bills that DeSantis and other Republicans say protect individual freedom but that Democrats say make it harder for the state to combat the pandemic.
The governor is expected to sign the bills into law Thursday.
Republicans repeated what DeSantis said when he called for the special session, saying it was about countering federal government overreach. Most legislators who spoke during the three days of debate said they and their families were vaccinated but that any federal order requiring workers to get the vaccine goes too far.
“I wish they’d get out of the way of the states,” Sen. Danny Burgess said of the Biden administration. “States’ rights are superior when it comes to vaccine mandates.”
Under the new laws, businesses in the state face fines of $10,000 to $50,000 per violation if they require employees to be vaccinated. Florida schools can’t mandate masks, and they can’t order students who have been exposed to the coronavirus to be quarantined.
Another bill passed Wednesday would study ways to remove Florida from the authority of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and form a state agency that one lawmaker called “FOSHA.”
Democrats said the session’s message to business owners is muddled and concerning. “This is all a farce,” Sen. Annette Taddeo declared. “We’re just here to pretend that the governor is standing up to the big federal government.”
Taddeo, a Miami Democrat who recently announced that she is running for governor, said the special session was about DeSantis’s political career.
“It’s all a joke,” she said. “But it’s not funny to the small-business owners who now have to figure out what they can do to run their business safely.”
Luxury goods market not only survived the pandemic, it thrivedReturn to menu
What becomes of luxury in a global pandemic? Is the pursuit of luxury incompatible with our drastically changed lives under covid? Luxury can be so external, and life lately feels so internal. A big part of luxury is theater: the couture gown that dazzles the crowd, the splendid car gliding past onlookers, the Instagrammed vacation. The admiration, desire or even envy of others creates part of luxury’s allure.
Luxury, that is, can be a group sport, involving participation of an audience that recognizes and assesses distinctions of quality or exclusivity. The playing field for this sport is rarely level, since distinctions among things lead to distinctions — and divisions — among people, enforcing hierarchies of wealth or privilege, taste or knowledge. Luxury is a social communication circuit, a language with meanings agreed upon and upheld by a collective. This is how luxury signals work.
The pandemic scrambled these signals. It isolated us physically, reducing opportunities for “performing” our luxuries. Travel was shut down or severely curtailed, as were many parties, openings, galas and all other occasions for gathering and display. Without social interaction, is luxury doomed?
Not at all, it turns out. In fact, luxury sales overall have risen during the pandemic, as the wealthiest have grown wealthier, and even the less-than-billionaire class, having been stuck at home, has accumulated more cash to spend and more time to spend it.
Analysis | Biden’s plan to vaccinate the world faces an obstacle: Vaccine manufacturersReturn to menu
Earlier this year, President Biden pledged to make the United States “the arsenal of vaccines, as we were the arsenal of democracy during World War II.” On Wednesday, his administration took what could be an important step toward that ambition, announcing that the country would invest billions of dollars to expand U.S. manufacturing capabilities so more coronavirus vaccine doses reach poorer parts of the world.
“The goal is to guarantee capacity to produce approximately 100 million mRNA vaccines a month against covid or other pandemic viruses upon demand for the United States or global use,” David Kessler, the administration’s chief science officer who oversees vaccine distribution, told The Washington Post ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.
The scale of the effort is grand: a public-private partnership aimed at producing at least 1 billion high-quality doses a year by the second half of 2022. The hope is that it could also allow a quick scale-up during future pandemics.