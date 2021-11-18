In the 2014 interview with Slate, Muessig told the online magazine how the ad was one more way he was connecting with clients, showing them he understood what they were going through and how they saw the world. Muessig grew up in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh and, before going to law school, traveled the world as a freestyle rapper under the stage name Dos Noun. But, he told Slate, he grew weary touring the same cities in the same countries.