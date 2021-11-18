That’s when Bizon, 70, allegedly placed his right hand on her waist and pulled her toward him. He then squeezed the woman’s waist with his right hand “in a cupping motion,” and told her that he was an ear, nose and throat doctor, the nurse told police.
The 52-year-old nurse, whom authorities did not identify, was so shocked that she didn’t say anything at the time, she told police.
By the end of the consult, after the nurse declined to prescribe other drugs for his illness, Bizon got off the exam table “visibly angry,” according to a Marshall Police Department incident report. He repeatedly stated that he was disappointed in her and left the Oaklawn After Hours Express building, police said.
Now, the Republican senator is facing a misdemeanor assault charge for inappropriately touching the nurse practitioner without her consent, police said.
Neither Bizon nor his attorney immediately responded to messages from The Washington Post early Thursday. A representative with Oaklawn Medical Group, which operates the clinic, also did not immediately respond to a message.
The police report does not specify what Bizon was being treated for when he visited the clinic on Aug. 14, but when an investigator contacted him four days later, the senator said that he had tested positive for covid and was in quarantine.
Bizon was first elected to the state senate in 2018 after serving four years in the Michigan House of Representatives. He chairs the Senate’s Families, Seniors and Veterans Committee and serves on the Energy and Technology, Health Policy and Human Services, and Oversight committees.
According to his website, he is an ear, nose and throat doctor in Battle Creek who has over 40 years of medical experience. He is also a military veteran who served as an Air Force lieutenant colonel.
Soon after Bizon left Oaklawn After Hours Express on Aug. 14, the nurse told the clinic’s medical assistant what happened in the exam room, according to the police report. The medical assistant then shared that Bizon had also allegedly touched her while she was taking his vitals and said: “My blood pressure is up because she was in the room."
The nurse, who told police she saw 31 patients that day, was “very upset” and texted her boss to share what had happened during her shift. She filed a police report with the Marshall Police Department three days later.
Bizon is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 1, court records state.