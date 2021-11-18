Growing up, I always had a very acute sense of injustice and unfairness. I saw it from the environment that I grew up in, where there seemed to be racial disparities that I knew had to be based on some degree of injustice, because the people I grew up with worked really hard. They loved their children deeply. They were the same types of people that you saw on the “Brady Bunch” in many ways, and yet seemed to be nailed to the ground in their conditions and future possibilities. And while I didn’t have any words or language to explain it, I just knew that couldn’t be right. Something had to be unfair about the system in which all of this was happening. There had to be some invisible force that was making this occur. As I got older, I was able to name systemic racism. I was able to name structural discrimination and understand why these disparities existed.