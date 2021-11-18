Soon it will have a new leader.
Janai Nelson, the organization’s longtime second-in-command, will fill the post of Sherrilyn Ifill, who will step down as LDF president this spring, though a formal transition date has not been set.
Nelson, 49, was a law professor at St. John’s University researching voting rights and election law and began her career in civil rights law with an LDF fellowship in 1988. After joining the organization in 2014, she helped drive research on combating partisan and racial gerrymandering. More recently, she’s led LDF’s campaigns for equity in education.
She spoke with The Washington Post about her vision for the LDF. Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.
What does it mean to you to be taking over as president and director-counsel?
It means the responsibility of a lifetime at a time when our democracy needs leadership in the civil rights space as much as any other time in our history. It is a significant responsibility that requires clarity and a sober recognition of what’s required in a moment when the polarization in this country is pitched, disinformation abounds and the opportunity gap between haves and have-nots is widening.
But I also see it as a phenomenal opportunity to do transformative work because we are at a moment where there has been and continues to be a broad awakening and that awakening has to be met with action.
What inspired you to devote your professional life to this work?
Growing up, I always had a very acute sense of injustice and unfairness. I saw it from the environment that I grew up in, where there seemed to be racial disparities that I knew had to be based on some degree of injustice, because the people I grew up with worked really hard. They loved their children deeply. They were the same types of people that you saw on the “Brady Bunch” in many ways, and yet seemed to be nailed to the ground in their conditions and future possibilities. And while I didn’t have any words or language to explain it, I just knew that couldn’t be right. Something had to be unfair about the system in which all of this was happening. There had to be some invisible force that was making this occur. As I got older, I was able to name systemic racism. I was able to name structural discrimination and understand why these disparities existed.
We see these deep fissures about racial and social justice. To some people, those are tragic disagreements about human dignity, and to others they are signs of progress. How do you see it?
We are both fighting against a revitalized mission to advance White supremacy, and we are making progress. That is because we know that justice doesn’t proceed in a straight line. There are sharp turns and jagged edges. But we would be doing ourselves a disservice to say that we are in the same state of play that we were entering the civil rights movement or post-reconstruction.
There’s been an enormous amount of progress, but it is the incrementalism, it is the backsliding, that is still nonetheless a regression. That’s what is so deeply frustrating.
Those of us who are in this work and understand the long game and know that change is very, very difficult to achieve in one fell swoop also know that some transformative change can happen in a flash. We saw last summer the spontaneous galvanization of an intergenerational multiracial, multiethnic movement in response to police violence and in response to other inequities in our society. It was explosive in the most positive way.
But I do think that the recognition that change can be incremental, should not be confused with any sense of satisfaction and any sense that we are not continually pushing for more radical and more immediate improvement.
What is your vision for leading the LDF, in terms of litigation and, in managing the organization itself?
We have a docket of cases that involve issues of education equity, economic justice, political participation and criminal justice. Our charge right now is not only to continue to litigate the cases we’re involved in, but to continue to think about strategic interventions in a conservative court.
We also need to think very carefully about how LDF is positioned as an organization, making sure that the next generation of activists and young people see their future in the work that we do. They need to see that the fights that they are most concerned about — their ability to have opportunities in employment, access to education and to live in a world that is not threatened by destruction because of climate injustice — that those types of fights are all civil rights battles.
The LDF is heavily involved with influencing appointments to the federal judiciary, and it seems liberals hold two schools of thought on that front. The first is to push the boundaries for more liberal nominees. The second is to move quickly to appoint confirmable moderates to counter recent conservative gains on the bench. What is your view?
I think we have to balance the practical with the possible, and we often don’t have enough vision or imagination to see what is what is possible. Many of the candidates that have been put forth by President Biden would not have been put forth had the broader civil rights community not been incredibly vociferous in demanding greater diversity. We are seeing civil rights lawyers being nominated to the federal judiciary in numbers that we haven’t seen in years, and people of diverse backgrounds that are breaking all sorts of historical records in terms of integrating the court in various ways. And that’s because we’ve created the idea of that type of diversity being normal and expected and what should happen in a multiracial, multiethnic democracy.
In order for there to truly be progress, we have to push the boundaries. If we allow the regression to intimidate us in our choices, intimidate us in what we believe is possible and feasible, that is when we go backward in a more permanent way.
I’ve seen you quote Martin Luther King Jr.: “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” How has that enlightened your approach to leading LDF?
We often believe that our problems lie in a misunderstanding, that if only we sat down together, if only people heard and understood the other side of things, then we would all find ourselves in a better place. I think there is some truth to that. But it ignores the fact that there are some actors that are intentionally — intentionally — denying truth, eschewing knowledge and distorting reality. That isn’t for lack of access to information. It’s not for any sort of benevolent or benign purpose, but it is a rather deliberate effort to ignore history, to ignore truth, which enables destructive, anti-democratic actions to take hold.
That is why I find that particular quote to be so appropriate in this moment. Because it’s not just an innocent lack of understanding. It is quite a deliberate embrace of anti-truth and in my mind, there’s nothing more dangerous than that in a society.
You have worked with Sherrilyn Ifill for nearly eight years now. What is her legacy?
Sherrilyn is one of the most extraordinary leaders that this country has ever known. And this country may not know it yet, but it is true. She has been transformative within and outside this organization in terms of shaping the understanding of this particular moment in our history and as someone who’s been incredibly prescient in terms of the existential threat that we face.
She’s transformed our work and our status and our structure in ways that are really unprecedented. She has built on the LDF’s legacy in ways that, I think if this were a for-profit institution, it would be a case study.