Judge Bruce Schroeder said the man identified himself to police as “James J. Morrison” and claimed to be a producer for MSNBC acting on instructions from a New York-based producer to follow the bus. Jurors are ferried to and from the courthouse each day in a bus Schroder described as “sealed” to prevent them from seeing signs, protesters or anything from either side of the contentious trial that might influence them as they deliberate the fate of 18-year-old Rittenhouse.