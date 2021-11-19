American health-care workers were among the first people in the world to get access to the coronavirus vaccine. The portion of fully vaccinated workers rose from 36 percent in January to 60 percent in April, but the pace slowed sharply through summer. Biden administration officials have repeatedly said that looming mandates would help nudge up the nation’s vaccination rate.
The group of health-care providers with the highest vaccination rates were those who worked in children’s hospitals, according to the study. Medical care centers in metropolitan counties also had higher vaccine coverage than those in rural and nonmetropolitan urban counties, the researchers said.
Analysis: How pandemic debt is making global inequality worse
Across the globe, the pandemic has carried a jaw-dropping bill — trillions of dollars in spending and borrowing to build field hospitals, buy vaccines and provide emergency aid to battered businesses and the unemployed. Factor in lost tax revenue as economies ground to a halt, and global debt scaled heights never seen before.
As the world economy bounces back, though, debt is emerging as yet another example of how the gap between richer and poorer nations is growing.
After reaching a record high in the second quarter of 2021, global debt — government, corporate and household combined — nudged down to $296 trillion in Q3, according to a new report this week from the Institute of International Finance (IIF). But that improvement came almost wholly in advanced economies, which face less complicated economic recoveries than much of the developing world.
In contrast, emerging market debt hit a fresh all-time high of $92.5 trillion, up $5.7 trillion during the first nine months of the year. Strip that down to just government debt, and emerging markets witnessed an 18.5 percent surge in stockpiles compared with the same period last year, while advanced economies witnessed a far slighter 3.6 percent bump.
In short, developing nations are maxing out their credit cards to make ends meet. The divergence in indebtedness happens as an unbalanced global economic recovery exacerbates fears that the post-pandemic world will be even more unequal.
The vaccine tore her family apart. Could a death bring them back together?
LAKE CHAWEVA, W.Va. — Her text messages with links to medical research had gone unanswered. Her halting pleas at the kitchen table had failed. And by the time Laurel Haught pulled into her driveway to find her daughter Sam’s car newly adorned with an Infowars bumper sticker, she could only conclude that her campaign to persuade her child to get the coronavirus vaccine was going nowhere.
Laurel was vaccinated. Sam was not.
They lived together, along with Laurel’s vaccinated husband and Sam’s unvaccinated boyfriend, in a tumbledown chalet above an artificial lake outside Charleston. It was a home with creaking floorboards, bulging photo albums and a fireplace that had burned through three decades of Thanksgiving nights and Christmas mornings. It was a home the Haughts had always cherished, and it was about to come apart.
“Y’all got to move out,” Laurel, then 57, told her daughter. But Sam, then 32, appealed to her father, who didn’t share his wife’s alarm about the risk of contracting the virus. The eviction was overruled. So Laurel decided there was only one thing left to do: She moved out herself.
Prominent scientist says the evidence for coronavirus origins points to Wuhan market
The location of early coronavirus infections in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, suggests the virus most likely spread to humans from a market where wild and domestically farmed animals were sold and butchered, according to a peer-reviewed article published Thursday in the journal Science that is the latest salvo in the debate over how the pandemic began.
The article, by University of Arizona evolutionary virologist Michael Worobey, a specialist in the origins of viral epidemics, does not purport to answer all questions about the pandemic’s origins, nor is it likely to quell speculation the virus might have emerged somehow from risky laboratory research.
Worobey has been open to the theory of a “lab leak.” He was one of the 18 scientists who wrote a much-publicized letter to Science in May calling for an investigation of all possible sources of the virus, including a laboratory accident. But he now contends that the geographic pattern of early cases strongly supports the hypothesis that the virus came from an infected animal at the Huanan seafood market.