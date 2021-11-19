Almost one out of three health-care workers were not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of mid-September, according to a study published this week, suggesting millions of them could remain unimmunized by a January deadline set by the Biden administration.

Researchers used a sample data pool of 3.3 million individuals working at 2,086 medical facilities across the United States from January to September. The study was released Wednesday by the American Journal of Infection Control, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

American health-care workers were among the first people in the world to get access to the coronavirus vaccine. The portion of fully vaccinated workers rose from 36 percent in January to 60 percent in April, but the pace slowed sharply through summer. Biden administration officials have repeatedly said that looming mandates would help nudge up the nation’s vaccination rate.

The group of health-care providers with the highest vaccination rates were those who worked in children’s hospitals, according to the study. Medical care centers in metropolitan counties also had higher vaccine coverage than those in rural and nonmetropolitan urban counties, the researchers said.

