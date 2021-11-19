While Rittenhouse and the three men he shot were White, the shootings took place amid last year’s racial-justice demonstrations and the far-right backlash to nationwide protests, creating a lens through which many viewed the case. The teenager was hailed on Fox News as someone who “did the right thing,” stepping in when the government failed to protect businesses from the racial unrest. On MSNBC, he was called a “vigilante” whose actions were “white privilege on steroids.”