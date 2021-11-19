New Hampshire is one of more than two dozen states that has passed or introduced legislation banning critical race theory, an academic framework that examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism. Condemnation of the intellectual movement has become a rallying cry for Republicans, who insist that systemic racism does not exist and falsely claim that schools are trying to indoctrinate students by teaching them otherwise. (The Washington Post has reported that critical race theory, a college-level academic framework, is not taught at the K-12 level.)