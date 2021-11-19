The charges against Kline were eventually dropped, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Kline, who has screamed obscenities about the Black Lives Matter movement and faced criticism for carrying a similar weapon used by Rittenhouse in Kenosha, has demonstrated outside the courthouse while waiting for the jury to reach a verdict in the homicide trial. Rittenhouse, 18, faces five felony charges for shooting three people, killing two, during unrest in Kenosha on the night of Aug. 25, 2020.
Kline, 33, confirmed to The Washington Post in a text message that he was a “fired former Ferguson Police Officer.” He wrote that he traveled from Arizona, where he lives, to support Rittenhouse, who has been hailed by some conservatives as a hero during the fiercely divisive case.
“I traveled all the way from Arizona to support constitutional rights, and the right to self-defense,” he wrote, ending his message with grinning and kissing emoji.
A spokesperson with the Ferguson Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday.
Kline’s presence comes as the jury enters its fourth day of deliberations in Rittenhouse’s trial. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has been critical of the media coverage of the case and banned MSNBC from the courthouse on Thursday, has had jurors ferried to and from the courthouse each day in a bus the judge described as “sealed” to prevent them from seeing signs or protesters on either side of the trial. The measure responds to concern that jurors could be intimidated by outside demonstrators urging for Rittenhouse to be convicted or acquitted.
Kline joined the Ferguson Police Department as a member of the Patrol K-9 Division in November 2015, more than a year after Brown, a Black teenager, was killed by Darren Wilson, a White police officer, in the St. Louis suburb. Wilson did not face criminal charges in Brown’s death, sparking weeks of protests and unrest in Ferguson.
In August 2018, Kline was fired after he allegedly stalked a woman, who he had been in a romantic relationship with, to another man’s home. Kline then allegedly threatened the man by poking his chest with the barrel of his gun, according to KSDK. He was arrested and faced charges of suspicion of stalking, unlawful use of a weapon and assault.
But the charges were dropped in January 2020 when the ex-girlfriend and her male companion refused to testify.
When asked about his firing and the allegations, Kline responded, “Sometimes people lie to the police during a criminal investigation.”
The former Ferguson officer has been a loud presence during jury deliberations, wearing a tactical vest to go along with a button-down shirt, bow tie and slacks, according to the Tribune. He has yelled expletives about Black Lives Matter through his megaphone while carrying his rifle across the street from the courthouse.
He was initially identified by Twitter user @thatdaneshguy on Wednesday as being a former Ferguson police officer in a side-by-side photo.
“Looks exactly like former Ferguson Police Officer Jesse Kline,” he tweeted.
Though Wisconsin is an open-carry state, Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies warned him Thursday that he could not have the AR-15 there because he does not have a permit and is within 1,000 feet of a school. Those who violate the law face a fine up to $1,000, but a sheriff’s deputy said Kline voluntarily put the rifle away and the incident was resolved without action, reported the Tribune.
Many outside the courthouse have pushed back against Kline and other supporters of Rittenhouse whose presence has heightened tension during an already contentious week. Kline denied that he was trying to incite anything, telling a crowd, “If my presence bothers you, you’re a bigot,” according to the Tribune.
One of the people pushing back is Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a White police officer. On Thursday, he led a group on the courthouse steps in chanting against those like Kline who have showed up in recent days: “We won’t be intimidated.”
