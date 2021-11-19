Kline’s presence comes as the jury enters its fourth day of deliberations in Rittenhouse’s trial. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has been critical of the media coverage of the case and banned MSNBC from the courthouse on Thursday, has had jurors ferried to and from the courthouse each day in a bus the judge described as “sealed” to prevent them from seeing signs or protesters on either side of the trial. The measure responds to concern that jurors could be intimidated by outside demonstrators urging for Rittenhouse to be convicted or acquitted.