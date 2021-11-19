The charges against Kline eventually were dropped, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Kline, who has screamed obscenities about the Black Lives Matter movement and been criticized for carrying a weapon similar to that fired by Rittenhouse in Kenosha, has demonstrated outside the courthouse while waiting for the jury to reach a verdict in the homicide trial. Rittenhouse, 18, faces five felony charges for shooting three people, killing two, during unrest in Kenosha on the night of Aug. 25, 2020.
Kline, 33, confirmed to The Washington Post in a text message that he was a “fired former Ferguson Police Officer.” He wrote that he traveled from Arizona, where he lives, to support Rittenhouse, who has been hailed by some conservatives as a hero during the fiercely divisive case.
“I traveled all the way from Arizona to support constitutional rights, and the right to self-defense,” he wrote, ending his message with grinning and kissing emoji.
A representative of the Ferguson Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday.
The jury has entered its fourth day of deliberations in Rittenhouse’s trial. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has criticized media coverage of the case and banned MSNBC from the court on Thursday, has had jurors ferried to and from the courthouse each day in a bus the judge described as “sealed” to prevent them from seeing signs or protesters on either side of the trial. The measure responds to concerns that jurors could be intimidated or otherwise influenced by outside demonstrators urging for Rittenhouse to be convicted or acquitted.
Kline joined the Ferguson Police Department as a member of the Patrol K-9 Division in November 2015, more than a year after Brown, a Black teenager, was killed by Darren Wilson, a White police officer, in the St. Louis suburb. Wilson did not face criminal charges in Brown’s death on Aug. 9, 2014, sparking weeks of protests and unrest in Ferguson.
In August 2018, Kline was fired after he allegedly stalked a woman, with whom he had been in a romantic relationship, following her to another man’s home. Kline then allegedly threatened the man by poking the man’s chest with the barrel of his gun, according to KSDK. He was arrested and faced charges of suspicion of stalking, unlawful use of a weapon and assault.
But the charges were dropped in January 2020 when the ex-girlfriend and her male companion refused to testify.
When asked about his firing and the allegations, Kline responded, “Sometimes people lie to the police during a criminal investigation.”
The former Ferguson officer has been a loud presence during jury deliberations, wearing a tactical vest with a button-down shirt, bow tie and slacks, according to the Tribune. He has shouted expletives about Black Lives Matter through his megaphone while armed with his rifle across the street from the courthouse.
He was initially identified by Twitter user @thatdaneshguy on Wednesday as being a former Ferguson police officer in a side-by-side photo comparison.
“Looks exactly like former Ferguson Police Officer Jesse Kline,” he tweeted.
Although Wisconsin is an open-carry state, Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies warned him Thursday that he could not have the AR-15 there because he does not have a permit and is within 1,000 feet of a school. Those who violate the law face a fine up to $1,000, but a sheriff’s deputy said Kline voluntarily put the rifle away and the incident was resolved without further police action, the Tribune reported.
Many outside the courthouse have pushed back against Kline and other supporters of Rittenhouse whose presence has heightened tension in an already contentious period. Kline denied that he was trying to incite a disturbance, telling a crowd, “If my presence bothers you, you’re a bigot,” according to the Tribune.
One of the people pushing back is Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a White police officer. It was during protests over that shooting that Rittenhouse came to Kenosha with a firearm. On Thursday, Justin Blake led a group on the courthouse steps in chanting against those like Kline who have showed up in recent days. “We won’t be intimidated,” they declared.
