The jury has entered its fourth day of deliberations in Rittenhouse’s trial. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has criticized media coverage of the case and banned MSNBC from the court on Thursday, has had jurors ferried to and from the courthouse each day in a bus the judge described as “sealed” to prevent them from seeing signs or protesters on either side of the trial. The measure responds to concerns that jurors could be intimidated or otherwise influenced by outside demonstrators urging for Rittenhouse to be convicted or acquitted.