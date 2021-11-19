The jury weighing Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate acquitted Rittenhouse on all counts after deliberating for nearly three and a half days.

Jurors in the polarizing case said they had voted to acquit Rittenhouse, 18, of homicide, attempted homicide and other charges related to the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wis.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, who was 26 at the time. Rittenhouse testified that he fired in self-defense and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The trial has revived nationwide scrutiny on Kenosha, where Black residents say the same issues that fueled last year’s unrest still persist.

Here’s what to know

  • The prosecution and defense have presented dramatically different narratives of the shootings. In the prosecution’s telling, Rittenhouse was a dangerous instigator who acted recklessly. The defense, meanwhile, said he was “trying to help this community” but was attacked.
  • Jurors deliberated Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday but concluded without reaching a verdict.
  • Rittenhouse is facing five counts, including two homicide charges and the attempted homicide charge. Jurors could also decide to convict him on lesser charges for two of the shootings.