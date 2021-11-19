The trial has revived nationwide scrutiny on Kenosha, where Black residents say the same issues that fueled last year’s unrest still persist.
Here’s what to know
Jury acquits Rittenhouse on all chargesReturn to menu
A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the fatal shooting of two men during protests in Kenosha nearly 15 months ago.
Rittenhouse, 18, from nearby Antioch, Ill., was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25, 2020. The shootings occurred during protests days earlier over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by a White Kenosha police officer.
The 12-person panel also cleared Rittenhouse of attempted intentional homicide in the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, a paramedic from suburban Milwaukee, who was at the protests working as a medic. Rittenhouse was also acquitted on two counts of recklessly endangering safety and use of a dangerous weapon.
As the verdict was read, Rittenhouse began sobbing and collapsed at the defense table as families of the victims were seen crying in court. Rittenhouse, who testified at the trial, claimed self-defense.
Five Kenosha schools shift to virtual classes in anticipation of a verdictReturn to menu
Five public schools near the Kenosha County Courthouse announced they would shift to online classes for the rest of the week in anticipation of the verdict.
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday night, the schools cited ongoing jury deliberations and expected activity at the courthouse, the Kenosha News reported.
Two of the schools — Reuther Central High School and Harborside Academy — operate in a building just across Civic Center Park from the courthouse and had shifted to virtual classes earlier this week. District officials made the decision to shift other schools to virtual learning on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution, citing proximity to the courthouse and the number of students who walk to and from school, the paper reported.
Crowds have been growing outside the courthouse since Tuesday, when the jury began deliberating Rittenhouse’s fate. On Wednesday, skirmishes broke out near the steps of the courthouse. A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said two people were arrested.
Armed man outside Rittenhouse trial identified as a former police officerReturn to menu
A man who caused a ruckus Wednesday when he showed up outside the Rittenhouse trial armed with a rifle and chanting against the Black Lives Matter movement is a former police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.
The man, identified as Jesse T. Kline, had been dismissed from the force several years ago, Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Thursday. Kline later confirmed his identity to the Washington Post.
In recent days, reporters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse have reported seeing Kline acting bizarre as he mingled with the onlookers who awaited the Rittenhouse verdict. Then on Wednesday, Kline showed up to the courthouse with a long gun, prompting law enforcement officials to check his identification before requesting that he disarm himself.
Kline joined the Ferguson Police Department as a member of the Patrol K-9 Division in November 2015, more than a year after Brown, a Black teenager, was killed by Darren Wilson, a White police officer, in the St. Louis suburb. Wilson did not face criminal charges in Brown’s death, sparking weeks of protests and unrest in Ferguson.
In August 2018, Kline was fired after he allegedly stalked a woman, who he had been in a romantic relationship with, to another man’s home. Kline then allegedly threatened the man by poking his chest with the barrel of his gun, according to KSDK. He was arrested and faced charges of suspicion of stalking, unlawful use of a weapon and assault. But the charges were dropped in January 2020 when the ex-girlfriend and her male companion refused to testify.
When asked about his firing and the allegations, Kline told the Post, “Sometimes people lie to the police during a criminal investigation.”
Here’s what to know about the Rittenhouse trial as we wait for a verdictReturn to menu
Jurors will soon give their answer to a polarizing question that the public has debated for 14 months: Was Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, acting criminally or in self-defense when he shot three people, killing two, during a chaotic night in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020?
Here are key points to catch up on the trial:
Rittenhouse could be found guilty of lesser charges
Schroeder finalized his instructions to jurors Monday, which included the possibility that they could find him guilty of lesser charges if they do not reach a unanimous verdict on several of the original counts but are not convinced by his self-defense claim.
If the jury cannot agree on the charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Huber’s death, the jury may consider one of two lesser counts of second-degree intentional homicide or first-degree reckless homicide.
The jury can consider a charge of attempted second-degree intentional homicide in Grosskreutz’s shooting, rather than a first-degree charge.
The jury heard from Rittenhouse directly
Rittenhouse gave his first full public account of what happened the night of Aug. 25, 2020, when he took the stand last week. Defense attorneys hinted in opening statements that the jury would hear from Rittenhouse himself, but it was never guaranteed that he would testify. Legal analysts said defendants taking the stand can humanize them before a jury but also expose them to risky cross-examination by prosecutors.
Rittenhouse’s testimony became one of the most talked-about moments of the trial after he dramatically broke down in tears as he began to describe shooting Rosenbaum. Rittenhouse sobbed so intensely that the judge called a brief recess, after which the teen returned, composed.
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Rittenhouse said on the stand. “I defended myself.”
The Chicago Tribune later fact-checked several aspects of Rittenhouse’s testimony and found that some of his assertions “were not exactly as presented.”