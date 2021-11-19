In August 2018, Kline was fired after he allegedly stalked a woman, who he had been in a romantic relationship with, to another man’s home. Kline then allegedly threatened the man by poking his chest with the barrel of his gun, according to KSDK. He was arrested and faced charges of suspicion of stalking, unlawful use of a weapon and assault. But the charges were dropped in January 2020 when the ex-girlfriend and her male companion refused to testify.