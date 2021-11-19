A jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all counts after deliberating for nearly three and a half days. Jurors in the polarizing case found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of homicide, attempted homicide and other charges related to the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wis.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, who was 26 at the time. Rittenhouse testified that he fired in self-defense and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The trial has revived nationwide scrutiny on Kenosha, where Black residents say the same issues that fueled last year’s unrest still persist.

Here’s what to know

  • The prosecution and defense presented dramatically different narratives of the shootings. In the prosecution’s telling, Rittenhouse was a dangerous instigator who acted recklessly. The defense, meanwhile, said he was “trying to help this community” but was attacked.
  • Jurors deliberated Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday without reaching a verdict.
  • Outside the courthouse, the family of Jacob Blake called the decision a miscarriage of justice. “I don’t know how they came to the final conclusion that he’s innocent, but this is why African Americans say the whole damn system is guilty,” Justin Blake, the man’s uncle, said.