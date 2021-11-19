The trial has revived nationwide scrutiny on Kenosha, where Black residents say the same issues that fueled last year’s unrest still persist.
Here’s what to know
Anthony Huber's parents: 'There was no justice today'
The parents of Anthony Huber, one of the men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, said they are “heartbroken and angry” over the acquittal.
“There was no justice today for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz,” Karen Bloom and John Huber, Huber’s parents, said in a statement sent to reporters after the verdict.
In the statement, Huber’s parents said they pointedly did not attend Rittenhouse’s trial because they “could not bear to sit in the courtroom and repeatedly watch videos of our son’s murder.”
“But we watched the trial closely, hoping it would bring us closure,” they said. “That did not happen.”
“Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son. It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street,” Bloom and Huber said. “We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system.”
Bloom and Huber have filed a lawsuit against the Kenosha Police Department, claiming officers “facilitated” Rittenhouse’s behavior.
Congressional Republicans celebrate Rittenhouse's acquittal; Democrats lament decision
Republicans in Congress celebrated Rittenhouse’s acquittal online almost immediately after he was found not guilty, with many saying justice had been served.
“I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) tweeted. “I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild.”
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who has been a vocal supporter of Rittenhouse, tweeted “ACQUITTED ON ALL CHARGES.” On Tuesday, Cawthorn said Rittenhouse had done “what any of us would have done in his situation: Defend ourselves.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who last month urged her Twitter followers to donate to a fundraiser for Rittenhouse, also congratulated Rittenhouse on his acquittal, calling him “one of [the] good ones.”
“May Kyle and his family now live in peace,” Greene tweeted. “Those who help, protect, and defend are the good guys.”
The House Judiciary GOP’s official Twitter account also celebrated the decision, tweeting the word “Justice” as the decision was read.
On Wednesday night, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he might offer Rittenhouse a job as a congressional intern if he was found not guilty. On Friday, as the jury’s decision was made public, Gaetz tweeted “NOT GUILTY!!!” in one of his accounts.
“Now do BLM,” Gaetz tweeted in his other account, appearing to call for an investigation into Black Lives Matter protesters. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Gaetz would stick to his offer to give Rittenhouse a job.
Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, decried the decision and said it is a sign of how broken the nation’s criminal justice system is.
“A system that legitimizes vigilante murder is deeply broken,” tweeted Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore (D).
“Our laws are protecting the wrong people,” tweeted Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.).
“Kyle Rittenhouse is living proof that white tears can still forestall justice,” tweeted Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) “A murderer is once again walking free today — our system is terribly broken.”
Jacob Blake's family reacts to Rittenhouse's acquittal
Outside the courthouse, the family of Jacob Blake was gathered in support of the family members of the three men Rittenhouse shot when the verdict was announced.
“I don’t know how they came to the final conclusion that he’s innocent, but this is why African Americans say the whole damn system is guilty,” said Justin Blake, Jacob’s uncle. “This must end. We are here to support Anthony and Jojo and Gaige, and that’s what we’re doing to continue to do.”
In the moments after the verdict, Blake described Rittenhouse as the second White person to escape charges for a shooting in Kenosha, a reference to police officer Rusten Sheskey, who faced no charges for shooting Blake’s nephew — the incident that sparked the protests and unrest that drew Rittenhouse to town.
Blake likened Kenosha to a Jim Crow-era sundown town. “It’s an insult,” he said.
As Blake and others spoke, Rittenhouse supporters tried to drown him out. “He deserves his freedom!” a man shouted. The man, one of the regular protesters throughout the past few days of deliberation, said the only people who were guilty were the other Americans who didn’t follow Rittenhouse’s lead and take up arms in the street.
As news of the verdict emerged, Rittenhouse supporters standing nearby erupted in jubilation. “Not guilty!” they cried, sparking a brief wave of cheers and honks from passing vehicles.
DeSantis defends Rittenhouse as case becomes fodder for 2024 hopefuls
Even before the jury rendered its verdict, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) wanted his supporters to know that he stands firmly behind Rittenhouse.
In a tersely worded email to supporters, DeSantis, who is widely viewed as an early front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, accused the “corporate media, Big Tech, and the Democratic Party” of attempting to convict Rittenhouse “in the court of public opinion.”
“These institutions worked together to ruin the life of a 17-year-old who was merely defending himself from violent attacks amid Democrat-enabled rioting, looting and arson,” DeSantis wrote, referring to Rittenhouse’s age last summer when he shot three people, two of them fatally, with an assault rifle.
In the email, first reported by Florida Politics, DeSantis also took aim at Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot and left partially paralyzed by a White police officer — a shooting that sparked the fiery protests that led Rittenhouse to Kenosha. DeSantis called Blake a “scumbag” who was “justifiably engaged” by police.
Yet DeSantis directed much of his ire at the media and Democrats.
“This case should never have been brought in the first place,” DeSantis wrote. “Unfortunately, this is the foreseeable product when you have poorly run Democratic cities that have entirely abandoned the concept of law and order, and a corporate press that gaslights people into believing that rioters are the good guys and the protectors are the bad guys.”
“We need to fight back — against the attacks on law enforcement, against the smearing of innocent people by the media, against the censorship of the truth by Big Tech, and against those who seek to eliminate our right to defend ourselves and our communities,” the governor added.
Jury acquits Rittenhouse on all charges
A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the fatal shooting of two men during protests in Kenosha nearly 15 months ago.
Rittenhouse, 18, from nearby Antioch, Ill., was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25, 2020. The shootings occurred during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a White Kenosha police officer days earlier.
The 12-person panel also cleared Rittenhouse of attempted intentional homicide in the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, a paramedic from suburban Milwaukee, who was at the protests working as a medic. Rittenhouse was also acquitted on two counts of recklessly endangering safety and use of a dangerous weapon.
As the verdict was read, Rittenhouse began sobbing and collapsed at the defense table as families of the victims cried in court. Rittenhouse, who testified at the trial, claimed self-defense.
Five Kenosha schools shift to virtual classes in anticipation of a verdict
Five public schools near the Kenosha County Courthouse announced that they would shift to online classes for the rest of the week in anticipation of the verdict.
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday night, the schools cited ongoing jury deliberations and expected activity at the courthouse, the Kenosha News reported.
Two of the schools — Reuther Central High School and Harborside Academy — operate in a building just across Civic Center Park from the courthouse and had shifted to virtual classes earlier in the week. District officials made the decision to move other schools to virtual learning Wednesday out of an abundance of caution, citing proximity to the courthouse and the number of students who walk to and from school, the paper reported.
Crowds have been growing outside the courthouse since Tuesday, when the jury began deliberating Rittenhouse’s fate. On Wednesday, skirmishes broke out near the courthouse steps. A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said two people were arrested.
Armed man outside Rittenhouse trial identified as a former police officer
A man who caused a ruckus Wednesday when he showed up outside the Rittenhouse trial armed with a rifle and chanting against the Black Lives Matter movement is a former police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.
The man, identified as Jesse T. Kline, had been dismissed from the force several years ago, Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Thursday. Kline later confirmed his identity to the Washington Post.
In recent days, reporters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse have reported seeing Kline acting bizarre as he mingled with the onlookers who awaited the Rittenhouse verdict. Then on Wednesday, Kline showed up to the courthouse with a long gun, prompting law enforcement officials to check his identification before requesting that he disarm himself.
Kline joined the Ferguson Police Department as a member of the Patrol K-9 Division in November 2015, more than a year after Brown, a Black teenager, was killed by Darren Wilson, a White police officer, in the St. Louis suburb. Wilson did not face criminal charges in Brown’s death, sparking weeks of protests and unrest in Ferguson.
In August 2018, Kline was fired after he allegedly stalked a woman, who he had been in a romantic relationship with, to another man’s home. Kline then allegedly threatened the man by poking his chest with the barrel of his gun, according to KSDK. He was arrested and faced charges of suspicion of stalking, unlawful use of a weapon and assault. But the charges were dropped in January 2020 when the ex-girlfriend and her male companion refused to testify.
When asked about his firing and the allegations, Kline told the Post, “Sometimes people lie to the police during a criminal investigation.”
Here's what to know about the Rittenhouse trial as we wait for a verdict
Jurors will soon give their answer to a polarizing question that the public has debated for 14 months: Was Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, acting criminally or in self-defense when he shot three people, killing two, during a chaotic night in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020?
Here are key points to catch up on the trial:
Rittenhouse could be found guilty of lesser charges
Schroeder finalized his instructions to jurors Monday, which included the possibility that they could find him guilty of lesser charges if they do not reach a unanimous verdict on several of the original counts but are not convinced by his self-defense claim.
If the jury cannot agree on the charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Huber’s death, the jury may consider one of two lesser counts of second-degree intentional homicide or first-degree reckless homicide.
The jury can consider a charge of attempted second-degree intentional homicide in Grosskreutz’s shooting, rather than a first-degree charge.
The jury heard from Rittenhouse directly
Rittenhouse gave his first full public account of what happened the night of Aug. 25, 2020, when he took the stand last week. Defense attorneys hinted in opening statements that the jury would hear from Rittenhouse himself, but it was never guaranteed that he would testify. Legal analysts said defendants taking the stand can humanize them before a jury but also expose them to risky cross-examination by prosecutors.
Rittenhouse’s testimony became one of the most talked-about moments of the trial after he dramatically broke down in tears as he began to describe shooting Rosenbaum. Rittenhouse sobbed so intensely that the judge called a brief recess, after which the teen returned, composed.
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Rittenhouse said on the stand. “I defended myself.”
The Chicago Tribune later fact-checked several aspects of Rittenhouse’s testimony and found that some of his assertions “were not exactly as presented.”