Officials are investigating an oil slick in Huntington Beach, Calif., after a sheen was reported Saturday afternoon, possibly the second spill there in two months.

The sheen was seen around the same area of the damaged pipeline that sparked a crude spill a month ago, said Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard’s 11th District.

“We believe it is linked to it,” Schnabel told The Washington Post.

The Coast Guard and the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating a 30-foot-by-70-foot sheen, the source of which has not been determined.

The sheen was seen around the same area of the damaged pipeline that sparked a massive spill in October, when about 25,000 gallons seeped into the water off Huntington Beach, according to the Associated Press. Officials suspected that a ship anchor could have caused that leak. State lawmakers discussed the response in a meeting last week.

It was not clear, however, that the spills were related.

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) tweeted about the spill Saturday, saying offshore drilling in California should be banned.

