“We believe it is linked to it,” Schnabel told The Washington Post.
The Coast Guard and the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating a 30-foot-by-70-foot sheen, the source of which has not been determined.
The sheen was seen around the same area of the damaged pipeline that sparked a massive spill in October, when about 25,000 gallons seeped into the water off Huntington Beach, according to the Associated Press. Officials suspected that a ship anchor could have caused that leak. State lawmakers discussed the response in a meeting last week.
It was not clear, however, that the spills were related.
Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) tweeted about the spill Saturday, saying offshore drilling in California should be banned.
