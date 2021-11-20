The announcement of the Fox Nation documentary came a day after Judge Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC from the Kenosha County Courthouse. Police reported that a man working for the cable news network — or a corporate sibling — was pulled over for a traffic violation this week and suspected of following the jury transport van. Schroeder, who had been critical of some of the media coverage of the trial, prohibited anyone with the network from being inside the courthouse for the jury deliberations.