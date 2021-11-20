One protester said she had been fined $767.50 for writing “White supremacists ARE COWARDS” in white chalk on the facades of the court building. A local pastor Rev. Monica Cummings led a prayer vigil Friday evening and urged the Kenosha community to “now begin the long process of healing.” Her remarks echoed those of President Biden who on Friday also asked that people “express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law.”
The relative calm in Kenosha was a contrast from last year, when the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was wanted for alleged sexual assault, set off peaceful protests and then bursts of rioting and property damage in the city. Blake survived the shooting but his family say he has been left paralyzed. Rittenhouse had traveled to Kenosha, joining a mass of armed civilians that took to the city’s streets amid the unrest, where he shot the three men.
Friday’s acquittal also sparked protests in Portland, Ore., and Brooklyn, New York. In Portland, which has seen multiple street clashes between left and right-wing activists following the shooting of Blake, as well as the 2020 murder of George Floyd, police declared a riot, saying protesters attempted to breach the Justice Center building and threatened to “burn it down.” There were also reports of vehicle car windows being smashed as well as the windows of a city print shop, police said, adding that one arrest was made for a warrant while five citations and 17 warnings were issued.
Meanwhile, in New York, about 300 people protested outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. About 10 people held signs in front of the entrance in remembrance of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, the two men shot dead by Rittenhouse.
“My heart dropped when I heard the verdict,” Queens resident Sunlight Pertab, 19, told The Washington Post. “I said to myself, ‘I’m not just going home tonight.’” She said the verdict sent a message that even White people who stood in solidarity with people of color were not safe.
“We just want to see change but we keep being seen as aggressors,” she added.
By 9 p.m. protesters began marching onto the Brooklyn Bridge where they closed down the Manhattan bound lanes. They took a knee in the middle of the bridge in remembrance of victims of police brutality, and chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Jacob Blake.” Their chants echoed through Black Lives Matter Blvd. before the rally ended in Foley Square.
Rittenhouse’s trial has attracted global attention, and reflected the political divisions ailing America. Those on the political right have hailed the young man as a hero who sought to protect Kenosha from violence, with former president Donald Trump issuing a statement congratulating Rittenhouse and saying, “if that’s not self-defense, nothing is!”
Meanwhile, those on the left have tended to view Rittenhouse as a trigger-happy teen who had recklessly escalated a chaotic situation — and his acquittal as a sign of deep bias within the justice system.
One of the New York protesters, Kelly Cooper, said she believed from the start that Rittenhouse would be acquitted. The activist from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who had flown to New York specifically to join the rally, lamented that she was still protesting the same cause year after year.
“They can’t keep hurting us,” Cooper told The Post. “We’re stuck in a cycle. … but no one hears our cry.”
Lai reported from New York. Jeong reported from Seoul, Suliman reported from London.