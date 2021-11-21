Witnesses described a terrifying scene, telling local news outlets that the vehicle barreled into a crowd that appeared to include several children, shattering the festive atmosphere at the annual event in Waukesha, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.
An intern at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper, Kaylee Staral, said she was at the parade and saw “multiple people on the ground injured.”
“Heavy police and ambulance presence now,” Staral said on Twitter. “Tons of families with children running to their cars to leave the scene.”
Images from the parade, which traveled down the city’s main street and was set to finish near the public library, showed swarms of emergency personnel and belongings abandoned as attendees fled the scene.